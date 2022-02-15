Samsung Galaxy S22 series India price, launch date leaked online: Take a look

Samsung debuted its Galaxy S22 flagship series globally last week. The company is yet to reveal the exact launch date of the Galaxy S22 series in India, but the company has started accepting pre-reservations for the new models in the country. Now according to a new report by News18, Samsung will start selling the Galaxy S22 series in India in the second week of March. Also Read - Boat emerges as the top brand of the TWS market in 2021: IDC

The report further states that the base variant of the Galaxy S22 will be priced at around Rs 75,000, the Galaxy S22+ will start at around Rs 85,000 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will start at around Rs 1,10,000. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be made available in Burgundy, Phantom White, and Phantom Black colour options. Also Read - Phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy S22, Redmi Note 11, Vivo T1 5G, more

If the report is to be believed, then it seems like the Galaxy S22 series smartphones are more expensive than their predecessors. Comparatively, the Galaxy S21 launched with a starting price tag of Rs 69,999, Galaxy S21+ for Rs 81,999 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra at Rs 1,05,999. Also Read - Not Exynos, Samsung India opts Snapdragon processor for Galaxy S22 series

In other news, Samsung has confirmed that its Galaxy S22 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Thanks @Snapdragon_IN , #GalaxyS22 Series powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 will surely set an epic standard of performance and Nightography.

Learn more https://t.co/VfIruytEyr https://t.co/R0VazioOZX — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 10, 2022

To recall, Samsung initially did not reveal the processor details of its Galaxy S22 series, it just stated that the device will come with a chipset based on the 4nm process. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Exynos 2200 both fit the bill at the time.

Samsung Galaxy s22 series pre-order

Samsung is currently allowing interested buyers to pre-reserve the Galaxy S22 series by purchasing the Galaxy S22 pre-reserve VIP Pass for a token amount of Rs 1,999 via Samsung India’s e-Store, www.samsung.com and Samsung Shop App. The company is offering everyone who pre-reserves a Galaxy S22 device with a Galaxy Smart Tag worth Rs 2,699 for free.

After the devices are made available in the country, the Rs 1,999 pre-reserve price will be deducted from its customers’ final amount.