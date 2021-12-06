comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 series to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S22 series India variants might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

It is speculated that the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S22 series is likely to be launched on February 8.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is likely to launch in the first half of 2022. Ahead of the launch, it is rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series India variants are likely to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. As reported by a tipster Tron, the Indian variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, instead of the Exynos 2200 processor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03 Core budget phone launched with a 5000mAh battery: Check price in India, specs

In addition to that, OnePlus 10, Moto Edge X30, Xiaomi 12 series and Realme GT 2 Pro will also be powered by the latest Qualcomm chipset. Notably, it is also speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is likely to be launched on February 8 in 2022. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE design revealed via official support page, listings: Report

Samsung Galaxy S22 series expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is likely to include Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22. Earlier leaks suggested that the Ultra model of this series will be equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera. Ice Universe has also reported that both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ will come with similar camera hardware like Galaxy S21 series. Both the smartphones will have a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Additionally, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor will be given in the smartphones. Talking about the selfie camera, both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will have a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

A 6.06-inch display can be found in the Galaxy S22 model, whereas the Galaxy S22+ could feature a 6.55-inch display. To recall, the Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch display, and the Galaxy S21+ has a 6.7-inch display.

According to the old leak, 65W fast charging support might be included in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

  • Published Date: December 6, 2021 7:33 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 6, 2021 7:33 PM IST

Best Sellers