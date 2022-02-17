comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 series launched in India: Check price, specs, availability
Samsung Galaxy S22 series launched in India: Here’s how much it costs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series starts at Rs 72,999 in India.

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung earlier this week launched the Galaxy S22 series smartphones at its first Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event of the year. Now, just days later, Samsung is bringing its Galaxy S22 series smartphones consisting of the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones to India.
It is worth noting that Samsung introduced its Galaxy S22 series in two variants – one containing the Samsung Exynos 2200 processor, and the other containing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. In India, it is bringing the Snapdragon variant. Also Read - Samsung teases ‘new era’ of connected Galaxy devices ahead of MWC 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra price

As far as the prices are concerned, the Galaxy S22 series starts at Rs 72,999 and it goes all the way up to Rs 1,18,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date announced: Check expected prices

Coming to the specifics, the 8+256GB variant of the Galaxy S22 costs at Rs 76,999 while the 8+128GB variant of the phone costs Rs 72,999. It will be in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colour variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launch expected soon: Here’s all we know so far

Similarly, the 8+128GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Plus costs Rs 84,999 while the 8+256GB variant costs Rs 88,999. It will be in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colour variants.

Lastly, the 12+256GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available for Rs 1,09,999 in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour variants. The 12+512GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available for Rs 1,18,999 in Burgundy and Phantom Black colour variants.

Samsung hasn’t announced the availability of the Galaxy S22 series in India yet.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display while the GalaxyS22 Plus comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display. Both these phones offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. In India the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus smartphones ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. They run Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

Both these smartphones offer similar camera specifications. They come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 10MO telephoto lens. On the front they have a 10MP camera. On the battery front, the Galaxy S22 features a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging technology while the Galaxy S22 Plus features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging technology.

Other features include NFC, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, 5G, LTE, WiFi Direct, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It also features support for SPen stylus. In India, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP wide angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 40MP camera. The newly launched phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging technologies.

Other features include ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, 5G, LTE, WiFi 6E, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2022 2:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 17, 2022 3:12 PM IST

