comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets this major certification in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series reportedly received BIS certification
News

Samsung Galaxy S22 series reportedly received BIS certification

Mobiles

As per a report, the 'E' suffix at the end of the model number on BIS website suggests that the Galaxy S22 Indian variant might be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Samsung-Galaxy-S21-Plus-1

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S22 series that is likely to include Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra, next year. Ahead of the launch, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the smartphone series has received Bureau of Indian Standards certification. The Samsung device was spotted on the website with model numbers SM-S901E/DS and SM-S901B/DS. As per a report by SamMobile, the ‘E’ suffix at the end of the model number suggests that the Galaxy S22 Indian variant might be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display details leaked

Samsung, Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21+, Discount on Galaxy S21+, Samsung Bundle offers on Galaxy S21 series, Samsung Upgrade Bonus

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S22 expected specifications

It is expected that the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will include three models: Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Earlier leaks suggested that the Ultra model of this series will be equipped with a 108MP primary camera. Now the camera information about the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 + has also been revealed. The images showcased that the smartphones would get curved edges.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ are likely to have a 50MP primary camera. Additionally, a 10MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor will be given in the smartphones. Talking about the selfie camera, both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will have a 10MP selfie camera on the front.

A 6.06-inch display can be found in Galaxy S22, whereas the Galaxy S22+ could feature a 6.55-inch display. To recall, the Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch display, and the Galaxy S21+ has a 6.7-inch display.

According to the old leak, 65W fast charging support might be included in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. In addition to this, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to feature a more polished version of the existing 108-megapixel sensor

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 1, 2021 1:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

This is how you can get an Amazon Prime membership at the old price of Rs 999: Check validity, price hike, updates
Entertainment
This is how you can get an Amazon Prime membership at the old price of Rs 999: Check validity, price hike, updates
Despite global chip shortage, Redmi Note 11 series to get new phones soon

Mobiles

Despite global chip shortage, Redmi Note 11 series to get new phones soon

From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans

Telecom

From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans

Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets this major certification in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets this major certification in India

Rajasthan government issues an advisory against Elon Musk s Starlink, asks Indians not to subscribe

Telecom

Rajasthan government issues an advisory against Elon Musk s Starlink, asks Indians not to subscribe

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This is how you can get an Amazon Prime membership at the old price of Rs 999: Check validity, price hike, updates

Despite global chip shortage, Redmi Note 11 series to get new phones soon

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak

Rajasthan government issues an advisory against Elon Musk s Starlink, asks Indians not to subscribe

Qualcomm and Google are partnering to provide a better AI experience

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets this major certification in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets this major certification in India
Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display specs leaked: Everything we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display specs leaked: Everything we know so far
Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced
Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good

News

Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with a quad camera setup

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with a quad camera setup

हिंदी समाचार

फ्लिपकार्ट पर आ रही नई सेल, जानें डेट और ऑफर डिटेल्स

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 चिपसेट के साथ लॉन्च होंगे ये स्मार्टफोन्स, शाओमी उतारेगा पहला डिवाइस

Free Fire OB31 Update को Google Play Store और Apple App Store से ऐसे करें डाउनलोड, तरीका है बहुत आसान

48MP सेल्फी कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Tecno Camon 18T, जानें और क्या है खास

फ्री फायर के लेटेस्ट अपडेट की APK लिंक आई सामने, जानिए कैसे डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं आप

Latest Videos

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset
HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

Reviews

HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?
Poco may launch its first laptop in India soon | Poco laptop may target gamers

News

Poco may launch its first laptop in India soon | Poco laptop may target gamers
Redmi Note 11T launched in India at Rs 16,999 | Rebranded version of Redmi Note 11

News

Redmi Note 11T launched in India at Rs 16,999 | Rebranded version of Redmi Note 11

News

This is how you can get an Amazon Prime membership at the old price of Rs 999: Check validity, price hike, updates
Entertainment
This is how you can get an Amazon Prime membership at the old price of Rs 999: Check validity, price hike, updates
Despite global chip shortage, Redmi Note 11 series to get new phones soon

Mobiles

Despite global chip shortage, Redmi Note 11 series to get new phones soon
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak
Rajasthan government issues an advisory against Elon Musk s Starlink, asks Indians not to subscribe

Telecom

Rajasthan government issues an advisory against Elon Musk s Starlink, asks Indians not to subscribe
Qualcomm and Google are partnering to provide a better AI experience

News

Qualcomm and Google are partnering to provide a better AI experience

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers