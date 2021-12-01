Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets this major certification in India

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S22 series that is likely to include Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra, next year. Ahead of the launch, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the smartphone series has received Bureau of Indian Standards certification. The Samsung device was spotted on the website with model numbers SM-S901E/DS and SM-S901B/DS. As per a report by SamMobile, the ‘E’ suffix at the end of the model number suggests that the Galaxy S22 Indian variant might be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display details leaked

Samsung Galaxy S22 expected specifications

It is expected that the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will include three models: Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Earlier leaks suggested that the Ultra model of this series will be equipped with a 108MP primary camera. Now the camera information about the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 + has also been revealed. The images showcased that the smartphones would get curved edges.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ are likely to have a 50MP primary camera. Additionally, a 10MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor will be given in the smartphones. Talking about the selfie camera, both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will have a 10MP selfie camera on the front.

A 6.06-inch display can be found in Galaxy S22, whereas the Galaxy S22+ could feature a 6.55-inch display. To recall, the Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch display, and the Galaxy S21+ has a 6.7-inch display.

According to the old leak, 65W fast charging support might be included in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. In addition to this, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to feature a more polished version of the existing 108-megapixel sensor