Samsung conducted the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 launch event virtually. The South Korean tech giant has revealed its flagship series for this year. The new line-up includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra. Let's take a detailed look at all products launched at the Unpacked 2022 event.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are mostly the same, apart from their size, battery and charging speed. The new Galaxy smartphones come with a more minimalist design language.

Camera: The phones get a triple-lens primary camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front camera gets a 10-megapixel lens.

Processor: Samsung has not specified the processor of the S22 series. Both devices will get an unnamed 4nm processor. There will be a step down in terms of RAM. The Galaxy S22 will get up to 8GB RAM, instead of 12GB on the previous iteration. In terms of storage, the phone gets an option of up to 256GB.

Features: The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus get NFC, 5G, LTE, WiFi Direct, and Bluetooth 5.2. The two phones get IP68 protection for resistance from water and dust.

Display: The Galaxy S22 gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ and the Galaxy S22 Plus gets a 6.55-inch FHD+ display. Both devices get 120Hz displays along with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

Battery: While the smaller Galaxy S22 gets a 3,700mAh battery unit, the Galaxy S22 Plus gets a 4,500 mAh battery. The biggest difference is in the charging speed. The S22 will get a max charging speed of 25W whereas the S22 Plus will support 45W fast charging. However, both devices offer 15W wireless charging technology and Wirless PowerShare technology.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is most likely taking over the mantle from the Note series without actually borrowing the name. It does come with a lot of the Note features. The design has been changed compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, especially the lack of a camera island.

It might be the closest option buyers will get after the discontinuation of the Galaxy Note series.

Display: The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. The display will support up to 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

SPen: Replacing the Note, the Galaxy S22 Ultra also gets the SPen support and it also comes bundled in the box. The device is IP68 dust and waterproof.

Processor: Samsung has not disclosed the processor of the new Galaxy 22 Ultra. However, Samsung S22 Series will either feature the Exynos 2200 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Both of these processors are built using 4nm architecture.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. The S22 Ultra will be available in 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 12GB+1TB.

The new flagship smartphones from Samsung will use Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

Camera: The Ultra will get a quad-camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. The front camera uses a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery and connectivity: The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will get a 5,000mAh battery unit. The phone will support 45W wired charging speed and 15W wireless charging speed. In terms of connectivity, it has 5G, LTE, WiFi 6E, WiFi Direct and Bluetooth 5.2.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Display: The new tablet will feature an 11-inch LTPS WQXGA display with 2560×1600 resolution. It will support up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance: The tablet will feature a 4nm chipset, most likely the Exynos 2200 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The tablet will be available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB storage options.

Battery: The tab will come with an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charge support

Camera: The Tab S8 gets a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 13-megapixel (AF) sensor paired with a 6-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Display: The display gets a size bump. The device gets a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED WQXGA+ panel with 2800×1752 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Battery: To support the bigger display, the Tab S8+ comes with a 10,900mAh battery with 45W fast charge support.

Storage: The tablet will be available in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB storage options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Display: This tablet get a massive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960×1848 resolution. It also get 120Hz refresh rate.

Battery: The tablet gets a massive 11,200mAh battery unit.

Camera: The tablet gets 12-megapixel wide lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens

Storage: In terms of variants, the Tab S8 Ultra comes with 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB options. The tab can support up to 1TB of a memory card.