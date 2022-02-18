Samsung, earlier this week, launched its newly introduced Galaxy S22 series in India. At the time of the launch, Samsung said that the Galaxy S22 series consisting of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available for pre-booking in India starting February 23. Today, the company announced the Galaxy S21 successor series will be available for sale in India starting March 11. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series launched in India: Here’s how much it costs

Samsung said that the interested buyers in India can pre-book their Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 at retail outlets, Samsung Exclusive stores, Samsung online store and Amazon.in from February 23 to March 10. The Galaxy S22 Series will go on sale in the country starting March 11. Also Read - Samsung teases ‘new era’ of connected Galaxy devices ahead of MWC 2022

Galaxy S22 series prices

As far as the prices are concerned, the 8+256GB variant of the Galaxy S22 will be available for Rs 76,999 in India, while the 8+128GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 72,999. Similarly, the 8+128GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Plus will be available for Rs 84,999 while the 8+256GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 88,999. Both these phones, that is, the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will be in India Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colour variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date announced: Check expected prices

Coming to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the 12+256GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 1,09,999 in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour variants. The 12+512GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 1,18,999 in Burgundy and Phantom Black colour variants.

Galaxy S22 series offers

Samsung is also offering a number of interesting offers on the purchase of the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. Samsung said that the customers who pre-book the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone will get a Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch worth Rs 26,999 at a price of Rs 2,999. Similarly, the customers pre-booking Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 will get Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds worth Rs 11,999 at a price of Rs 999.

In addition to this, the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series customers will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 while other device holders will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000. Also, the company said that the customers who opt to purchase these devices via Samsung Finance+ can avail a cashback worth Rs 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display while the GalaxyS22 Plus comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. In India both these smartphones ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. They run Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

On the camera front, the two smartphones have a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 10MO telephoto lens. On the front they have a 10MP camera. On the battery front, the Galaxy S22 features a 3,700mAh battery while the Galaxy S22 Plus features a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space.

On the camera front, it has a 108MP wide angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 40MP camera. Coming to the battery, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging technologies.