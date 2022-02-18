comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11: Check price, offers
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11
News

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

Mobiles

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series starts in India at Rs 76,999 and it goes all the way up to Rs 1,18,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The new Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+

Samsung, earlier this week, launched its newly introduced Galaxy S22 series in India. At the time of the launch, Samsung said that the Galaxy S22 series consisting of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available for pre-booking in India starting February 23. Today, the company announced the Galaxy S21 successor series will be available for sale in India starting March 11. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series launched in India: Here’s how much it costs

Samsung said that the interested buyers in India can pre-book their Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 at retail outlets, Samsung Exclusive stores, Samsung online store and Amazon.in from February 23 to March 10. The Galaxy S22 Series will go on sale in the country starting March 11. Also Read - Samsung teases ‘new era’ of connected Galaxy devices ahead of MWC 2022

Galaxy S22 series prices

As far as the prices are concerned, the 8+256GB variant of the Galaxy S22 will be available for Rs 76,999 in India, while the 8+128GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 72,999. Similarly, the 8+128GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Plus will be available for Rs 84,999 while the 8+256GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 88,999. Both these phones, that is, the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will be in India Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colour variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date announced: Check expected prices

Coming to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the 12+256GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 1,09,999 in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour variants. The 12+512GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 1,18,999 in Burgundy and Phantom Black colour variants.

Galaxy S22 series offers

Samsung is also offering a number of interesting offers on the purchase of the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. Samsung said that the customers who pre-book the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone will get a Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch worth Rs 26,999 at a price of Rs 2,999. Similarly, the customers pre-booking Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 will get Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds worth Rs 11,999 at a price of Rs 999.

In addition to this, the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series customers will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 while other device holders will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000. Also, the company said that the customers who opt to purchase these devices via Samsung Finance+ can avail a cashback worth Rs 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display while the GalaxyS22 Plus comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. In India both these smartphones ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. They run Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

On the camera front, the two smartphones have a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 10MO telephoto lens. On the front they have a 10MP camera. On the battery front, the Galaxy S22 features a 3,700mAh battery while the Galaxy S22 Plus features a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space.

On the camera front, it has a 108MP wide angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 40MP camera. Coming to the battery, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging technologies.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2022 2:49 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22
Android 12
Exynos 2200
50MP+10MP+12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

BharatPe board accepts Madhuri Jain s resignation that she never sent: Report
News
BharatPe board accepts Madhuri Jain s resignation that she never sent: Report
WhatsApp brings this useful feature but only for select Android users

Apps

WhatsApp brings this useful feature but only for select Android users

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

Amazon Shutterbug Fest 2022: 50% discounts on digital cameras, tripod stands, GoPro, and more

Deals

Amazon Shutterbug Fest 2022: 50% discounts on digital cameras, tripod stands, GoPro, and more

Stranger Things Season 4 to release in 2 volumes this year: Check details

Entertainment

Stranger Things Season 4 to release in 2 volumes this year: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BharatPe board accepts Madhuri Jain s resignation that she never sent: Report

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

Amazon Shutterbug Fest 2022: 50% discounts on digital cameras, tripod stands, GoPro, and more

India s UPI goes international! Nepal to soon get UPI payment options

YouTuber beats Elon Musk to become world s richest man

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11
Samsung Galaxy M23, Galaxy M33 might debut in India soon

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M23, Galaxy M33 might debut in India soon
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now
Here s how much Samsung Galaxy S22 series costs in India

Mobiles

Here s how much Samsung Galaxy S22 series costs in India
MWC 2022: Sansung teases new era of upcoming Galaxy devices

News

MWC 2022: Sansung teases new era of upcoming Galaxy devices

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel, Jio, Vi ने बढ़ाए टैरिफ रेट तो यूजर्स चले गए BSNL के पास, TRAI की रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

Snapchat यूजर्स अब बदल पाएंगे अपना यूजरनेम, जानें कैसे करें इस नए फीचर का यूज

Vivo Y15s भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिल रहे शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Nubia Red Magic 7 Series हुई लॉन्च, जानें इस गेमिंग लाइनअप के फीचर्स और कीमत

Twitter में आया कमाल का फीचर, अब कर पाएंगे 6 कन्वर्सेशन को पिन

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more
Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

News

BharatPe board accepts Madhuri Jain s resignation that she never sent: Report
News
BharatPe board accepts Madhuri Jain s resignation that she never sent: Report
Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11
Amazon Shutterbug Fest 2022: 50% discounts on digital cameras, tripod stands, GoPro, and more

Deals

Amazon Shutterbug Fest 2022: 50% discounts on digital cameras, tripod stands, GoPro, and more
India s UPI goes international! Nepal to soon get UPI payment options

News

India s UPI goes international! Nepal to soon get UPI payment options
YouTuber beats Elon Musk to become world s richest man

News

YouTuber beats Elon Musk to become world s richest man

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers