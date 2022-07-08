comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 will soon launch in Lavender Purple color
News

Samsung Galaxy S22 tipped to launch in the new Lavender Purple shade

Mobiles

With the new Lavender Purple shade, buyers will get varied choices when buying the Galaxy S22.

Samsung-Galaxy-S22-Series

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was released earlier this year in multiple color options. Now, after almost six months of its release, the company is expected to add a new color option in the phone’s color palette to keep the phone’s sales up. The popular tipster IceUniverse has revealed the same, confirming that Samsung is indeed planning to launch a Lavender Purple shade for the Galaxy S22. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series finally shows up in renders

Samsung Galaxy S22 will arrive in the Lavender Purple shade

As of now, the Samsung Galaxy S22 comes in four color options – Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, and Pink Gold. With the new Lavender Purple, buyers will get a more varied choice. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, Galaxy M13 5G to launch on July 14 in India

The tipster has not revealed the release date or availability of the new color. Also, it is not sure whether Samsung will call this color Lavender purple or something else at the launch. But since the new color has now been tipped, we can expect it to launch in a couple of weeks. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A Fold series to launch at a budget pricing

In related news, Samsung Galaxy S22 recently got the Pink Gold color in India. The device costs Rs. 72,999 in the country and is only available in the base variant.

Specifications of the Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic 2X AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has 1300 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

The smartphone comes with a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP Samsung GN5 main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. The telephoto lens supports 30x Space Zoom and 3x optical Zoom.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device has a 3,700mAh battery with support for 15W wireless fast charging technology. It runs on Android 12 out of the box with One UI 4.1 on top.

  • Published Date: July 8, 2022 4:50 PM IST

