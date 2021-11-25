Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S22 series globally next year. Just like every year, a lot of rumours regarding the upcoming lineup have surfaced online. As per the latest leak by the tipster Ice Universe, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to feature three 12-megapixel sensors along with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Also Read - Samsung tipped to launch these products next year: All you need to know

To recall, the latest Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel periscope lens that supports 10X optical zoom, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

S22 Ultra camera

108MP+12MP+12MP+12MP, wrong

108MP+10MP+10MP+12MP, correct

108mp Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33 “0.8 um F1.8 FOV 85

12MP 0.6X sony 1/2.55″ 1.4um F2.2 FOV 120

10MP 10X new sony 1/3.52″ 1.12um F4.9 FOV 11

10MP 3X new sony 1/3.52” 1.12um F2.4 FOV 36 pic.twitter.com/RsS9fPK0hC — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 24, 2021

Notably, the tipster had earlier suggested that the smartphone might come with the same camera sensors as its predecessors. The smartphone is expected to come with support for S-Pen, tipster Jon Prosser reported.

Galaxy S22 Ultra might feature a 6.8-inch 120 Hz display. The smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset.

As for the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ (most likely called the Galaxy S22 Pro), not much of a change is expected. The phones are expected to come with the same protruding vertical rear camera bump, flat rear panel and a punch-hole screen. The devices are also expected to come with the same Snapdragon chip.

Additionally, a report suggests that Samsung is working on the Galaxy Tab S8 series and is scheduled to be launched next year. The series is expected to include Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Lite, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra variants. Notably, all models are likely to go into production in Q1 2022 while the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite is expected to go into production in the third quarter of 2022.