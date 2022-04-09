Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives in Phatom Green in India: Check price, offers

When Samsung had launched the Galaxy S22 series smartphones in India, it had launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra in three colour variants only. These are – Phantom Black, Phantom White and Burgundy. Now, almost two months later, Samsung has introduced a fourth, Phantom Green, colour variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M53 5G unveiled: Here everything we know about it

The Phantom Green colour variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is available only in a single memory variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space that costs Rs 109,999 in India. Samsung India is offering a bunch of offers on the purchase of the Phantom Green colour variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 5G to go on first sale today at 12 pm: Check out the pricing, sale offers

For starters, the company is offering the device at a no-cost EMI that starts at Rs 9070.99 per month. The company is also offering a standard EMI option that starts at Rs 5091.04 per month. In addition to this, Samsung India is offering an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 on the purchases made using HDFC Bank credit or debit card EMI and credit card full swipe. Samsung is also offering a referral bonus of 5% on the purchase of the device. Additionally, buyers will get coupons worth Rs 20,000 on purchase of Samsung products via Samsung Shop app. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A33 5G India price revealed: Check price, offers, specs

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP wide angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 40MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging technologies.