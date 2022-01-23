comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 series price, storage details leaked: Here's how much it might cost
Samsung Galaxy S22 series is set to launch next month and rumours around the premium handsets are flooding on the internet. While previous reports revealed the flagship lineup to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset onboard, renowned tipster Roland Quandt has now tipped off the pricing of Samsung’s new trio of smartphones. Also Read - Samsung confirms Unpacked 2022 to launch Galaxy S22 series with Noteworthy features

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra prices leaked

As per Quandt, Samsung has already put price tags on these smartphones for the European region. The flagships will cost between €849 (roughly Rs 71,600) and €1,449 (around Rs 1,22,300). The tipster notes that all three models in the Galaxy S series will have an 8GB RAM configuration with the Ultra model offering a 12GB option as well. Here’s how the price is segmented based on memory configurations. Also Read - Samsung Exynos 2200 with same GPU as PS5, Xbox X may debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB/128GB storage will likely cost €849 (roughly Rs 71,600), while the 8GB/256GB storage option could cost €899 (roughly Rs 75,900). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 likely to launch on February 8, as company preps for Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22+ with 8GB/128GB storage is tipped to cost €1,049 (roughly Rs 88,500), while the 8GB/256GB variant might come for €1,099 (around Rs 92,800).

The top-of-the line model, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be priced at €1,249 (roughly Rs 1,05,400) for the base model with 8GB/128GB storage. Meanwhile, the 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB storage options are rumoured to cost €1,349 (roughly Rs 1,13,900) and €1,449 (roughly Rs 1,22,300) respectively.

Unlike the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will not have 512GB GB storage options. While Quandt revealed the S22 Ultra 12GB model’s price, there wasn’t any mention of the 16GB RAM configuration.

That aside, Samsung has already teased some of the capabilities of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series. “The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device,” TM Roh, Samsung President and Head of MX Business said. Rumours suggest that Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might feature an inbuilt S Pen and could replace the Note lineup this year. Samsung is tight-lipped on the Galaxy S22 series launch date, however, the flagship lineup is speculated to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month.

  Published Date: January 23, 2022 1:17 PM IST

