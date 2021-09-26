Samsung is now prepping up to launch the next-gen Galaxy S22 series for which we have seen a number of leaks and rumours. Continuing the flow, we now have new leaks with us that hint at how the upcoming Galaxy S22 will look like. Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Vivo X70 series, Mi 11 Lite NE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, and more

As per renowned leakster OnLeaks, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to see some visible changes. However, the other models might not bring about much newness. Here's a look at the details.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series design leaked

The leaked renders suggest that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could be the ultimate successor of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and might please the Note fans. It is expected to come with a dedicated S Pen slot, which the Galaxy S21 Ultra didn't possess. This means that we are likely to see the S Pen as an integrated entity instead of a standalone accessory that might prove expensive for many.

Sooo… Here comes your very first and early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS22Ultra and its quite "unique" rear camera housing design! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions) On behalf of @digitindia -> https://t.co/vBGM3WJfru pic.twitter.com/YDqfFrVGLW — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 24, 2021

The phone is also expected to get a new design with flat edges and a different-looking rear camera hump, which appears to be P-shaped. Four rear cameras are expected. The front is seen sporting a centre-placed punch hole.

It is likely to come with a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate and we can expect to see the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chip under the hood. The cameras, battery and more departments are expected to see improvements but details aren’t known.

As for the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ (most likely called the Galaxy S22 Pro), not much of a change is expected. The phones are expected to come with the same protruding vertical rear camera bump, flat rear panel and a punch-hole screen. The devices are also expected to come with the same Snapdragon chip as the S22 Ultra and are likely to upgrade to a 50-megapixel main camera.

All the Samsung Galaxy S22 devices are speculated to come with faster-charging solutions and more intriguing features. While the expected time of arrival isn’t known, the devices are most likely to launch in January next year.

Since the details aren’t concrete, we need to take them with a grain of salt and wait for official ones to surface. Stay tuned for more information.