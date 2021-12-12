Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been spotted on Geekbench revealing a new variant of the smartphone which is powered by the latest flagship chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Prior to this listing, a similar device with Exynos 2200 was spotted on Geekbench. The new Samsung devices are expected to be revealed at an Unpacked event which might be scheduled for February 8. Also Read - Samsung might go for a big change in branding for Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Geekbench benchmark site has two different models that could be the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The listing was spotted by MySmartPrice. According to the report, one of the Samsung devices will be launched in the South Korean market. Another device leaked on Geekbench 5 shows a smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which gets just 8GB RAM. Also Read - CES 2022: Samsung confirms to host a keynote event at January 4

This new device which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is also expected to be launched in India, apart from the US market. Also Read - Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the flagship device that sits above two more devices that may be launched at the Unpacked event.

A new report has surfaced hinting that Samsung might introduce the Note moniker within the upcoming S22 line-up, specifically for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may not be launched under this name. Instead, according to a leak by @FrontTron the S22 Ultra will be launched as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Note. This won’t come as a surprise completely as Samsung Note has held a unique place in the Galaxy line-up and Samsung might not want to completely remove the utilitarian benefits of the device.

Furthermore, all the prior leaks about the phone have suggested that the device will come with some of the identifiable features and design language of the Galaxy Note line-up. The phone is expected to get S-Pen support along with a dedicated slot to hold it. In terms of design, it may feature a boxy design with flatter sides, in comparison to other Galaxy S22 devices.

The specifications of the Galaxy device have also been leaked from various sources. The Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (or Note) will come with three storage options, according to tipster @_snoopytech_. One variant might come with 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The other variant might launch with 512GB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM. The device is expected to launch in three colours: Dark red, black, white.