Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications appeared online, expected to launch next month

Mobiles

According to the first listing of Geekbench, this smartphone is listed with 10GB RAM. However, this smartphone will offer 8GB and 12GB RAM options. Along with this, the listing of Geekbench confirms that this Samsung phone will run on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

samsung galaxy s22

Representational Imgae

Samsung Galaxy S22 series can be launched by the tech giant in February next year. As per the latest leak, the Samsung S22 Ultra has been spotted on Geekbench, including two model numbers SM-S908N and SM-908U, which could be two variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is likely to be for the domestic market in South Korea. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series India variants might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

On the other hand, another model is the SM-908U, which has probably been spotted for the rest of the market. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series reportedly received BIS certification

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

According to the first listing of Geekbench, this smartphone is listed with 10GB RAM. However, this smartphone will offer 8GB and 12GB RAM options. Along with this, the listing of Geekbench confirms that this Samsung phone will run on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Apart from this, this phone can also be offered in some markets with Exynos chipset. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it

A quad rear camera setup will be given in the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. Along with this, the primary camera of the phone will be 108MP. Talking about the second camera sensor of this smartphone, it can be given 12MP ultra-wide sensor, 10MP 3X telephoto lens, and 10MP 10X telephoto lens (optical zoom support).

An Indonesian certification has confirmed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will support the S pen, given the model number EJ-PS908. However, no concrete information has been revealed about the price, global availability, and other phone specifications.

To recall, MySmartPrice has also revealed that this phone is listed on the Indonesia Telecom certification site with S Pen support. This information was also announced earlier when the alleged live photos of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is believed to come in two variants, including 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256 GB storage. Additionally, there can also be 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The smartphone is reported to come in Dark red, black, and white color options.

  • Published Date: December 13, 2021 2:33 PM IST

