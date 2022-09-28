comscore Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus renders reveal design details: All we know so far
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus renders hint at protruding rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are likely to ditch the camera island design, hence each lens might have its own protrusion.

(Image: OnLeaks + Smartprix)

Samsung will launch its Galaxy S23 series, which might include Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23+ next year. Ahead of the launch, renders of vanilla Galaxy S23 as well as the Galaxy S23+ have appeared online. The 3D CAD-based design renders of Galaxy S23 were shared by leakster OnLeaks in collaboration with Digit. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 gets Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta

As per the Galaxy S23+ renders, the smartphone might ditch the camera island, hence each camera lens will have a protrusion of its own, just like Galaxy S22 Ultra. This time, this design language is likely to be seen in all Galaxy S23 models. Also Read - Samsung's new Axis Bank credit card offering 10 percent cashback: Check details

On the front, the smartphone is expected to feature a punch-hole camera, just like its predecessor. However, the smartphone is likely to be bigger in size. It might come with a 6.6-inch display and measure 157.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to come with 25W fast charging support

In terms of battery, the smartphone might come with support for 25W fast charging. Galaxy S23+ is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the Exynos 2300 chipset. It is likely to have model number SM-S9160.

The renders hint that the Samsung Galaxy S23 might feature a 6.1-inch display and feature a punch hole camera, just like Galaxy S22. In terms of size, it is likely to measure 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6 mm, which is taller and wider than the predecessor that measures 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm.

In the battery department, Samsung Galaxy S23+ is expected to house a 3,900 mAh battery which is basically a 5 percent increase. Other than this, all the other specifications of Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are likely to be the same.

A recent report hinted that the successor to the S22 Ultra is expected to launch around January or February 2023. The Ultra model is expected to come with support for at least 25W fast charging. Additionally, because the Galaxy S22 Ultra didn’t include a charger in the box, it is highly unlikely that the S23 Ultra will offer a charger in the box.

  • Published Date: September 28, 2022 11:31 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 28, 2022 11:39 AM IST
