News

Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, may have a larger battery

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 is confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to house a larger battery than the Galaxy S22.

Highlights

  • A new certification confirms the Samsung Galaxy S23 to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
  • It is tipped to come with a bigger battery than the predecessor.
  • The launch is expected to be in early 2023.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung launches its Galaxy S-series of flagship devices early every year and it was no different for this year’s Galaxy S22 series. Now, since 2023 is just two months away, leaks for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series are picking pace. Additionally, a few certifications are revealing the key specs of the phones. Also Read - Smartphone may hike prices of budget phones after Diwali: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has now appeared on Geekbench certification confirming its chipset. The Galaxy S23 with model number SM-S911U was benchmarked on October 17. It has managed to score 1524 points in the single-core department and 4597 points in the multi-core department. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M54 5G tipped to come with a Snapdragon 888 SoC

These scores are possible due to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. This will be the new flagship chipset that we’ll be seeing in many phones next year. It is an octa-core SoC with three cores clocked at 2.02GHz, four cores clocked at 2.80GHz, and the last core clocked at 3.36GHz. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale to end tonight: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Nothing Phone (1) and more

Other Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications (Rumored)

The certification also reveals that it has 8GB of RAM. This will most likely be the base variant of the device. In addition to this, tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed other rumored details of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is said to come with a compact 6.1-inch sAMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to have the same design footprint as the existing Galaxy S22.

It will have a triple camera system on the rear with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. The main lens will have OIS support for smoother video.

The smartphone will pack a 3,900mAh battery, which also appears smaller than the competition is bigger than the S22. The Galaxy S22 has a 3,700mAh battery. The fast charging will remain unchanged i.e. 25W support. It will also have 15W wireless charging and is expected to boast reverse wireless charging support.

Lastly, the flagship smartphone will come with Android 13 OS out of the box with One UI 5 on top.

Samsung is yet to confirm these details so do take the information with a pinch of salt. The launch is still a few months away so as we move forward, we should learn more about the phone.

  • Published Date: October 19, 2022 7:39 PM IST
