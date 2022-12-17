Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S23 series sometime in February 2023. Ahead of its release, the Galaxy S23 dummy units have surfaced online to reveal the design. The dummy units show the key differences between the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in the smartphone category

Samsung Galaxy S23 dummies show up online

Dummy units of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series were pictured and shared on Slashleaks. The image gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect from the 2023 Samsung Galaxy S lineup. Also Read - BGR.in hosts Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Check entire list of winners here

Starting from left to right, we get to see the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, and S23. Design-wise, there won’t be any real design differences over the Galaxy S22 series. However, Samsung may make the design of the S22+ and S22 a tad bit cleaner, thanks to the removal of the camera island. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Xiaomi OLED Vision TV becomes the 'Best Smart TV of the year'

As you can see in the image, the camera island has been removed and it now looks way cleaner, but too simple. Both the S22 and S22+ have a triple camera setup on the back with an LED flash beside the lenses.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, appears to maintain the exact same design as the predecessor. It has a quad-camera setup and it may ship with an S-Pen like the S22 Ultra.

Previously, the specifications of the phones were tipped. Also, all three models made it to some or the other certifications.

Samsung Galaxy S23 expected specifications

The Galaxy S23 is expected to have a 6.1-inch display, whereas, the S23+ will have a 6.5-inch screen. The S23 Ultra is tipped to feature a larger 6.8-inch screen.

All three phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Exynos 2300, depending on the region. The Ultra, this time, will have a 200MP main lens. The trio will have slightly bigger batteries and boot on Android 13 out of the box.

The release window of these phones is expected to be February 2023. However, Samsung is yet to confirm the timeline, which we expect it will do sometime in January 2023.