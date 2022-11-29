comscore Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus to come with big batteries
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus To Pack Big Batteries As Per A Document Online
News

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus to pack big batteries as per a document online

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are confirmed to have big batteries as compared to their predecessors. But how big?

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will feature big batteries.
  • Both models are expected to get up to 200mAh upgrade for the battery.
  • The series will come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Exynos 2300.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung will launch its Galaxy S23 early next year and with only a month left for the new year to begin, several leaks are surfacing to reveal its details. Now, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus have made it to the FCC certification showcasing their batteries. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 may borrow one of iPhone 14's important features

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus to get battery upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has the model number SM-S911B, whereas, the S23 Plus has the model number SM-S916B. Both will get battery upgrades alongside other upgrades that they’ll bring. Also Read - Samsung Black Friday deals: Check top offers on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Watch5 and more

The vanilla S23 will pack a 3,785mAh rated battery, which will come as a 3,900mAh cell. The S23 Plus will have a rated battery of 4,565mAh and is expected to be marketed as a 4,700mAh cell. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE might come with LCD panel, S pen and more

The existing Galaxy S22 packs a 3,700mAh battery, whereas, the S22 Plus houses a 4,500mAh cell. That said, both phones appear to get roughly around 200mAh upgrades for the battery.

Apart from the battery, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will also get a chipset upgrade. Both will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Exynos 2300 SoCs, depending on the region.

The S23 will feature a smaller 6.1-inch flat AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The S23 Plus, on the other hand, will have a large 6.6-inch flat AMOLED panel with the same resolution and refresh rate as the vanilla model.

Both will come with triple cameras on the back and a single camera on the front. The camera setup will be similar to the predecessor models. The phones may have a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. The telephoto is expected to have 3x optical zoom.

This time around, the S23 lineup may come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The S23 series will boot on the Android 13 OS out of the box and have One UI 5.0 on top.

  • Published Date: November 29, 2022 1:31 PM IST
