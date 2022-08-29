comscore Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ won't bring major upgrades: Report
News

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ will have the same design as the Galaxy S22

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are said to feature the same design as their predecessors. Some of the internals will also be similar to the Galaxy S22/S22+ models.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung this year did two major launch events, one that it recently wrapped up for its Galaxy foldable phones, and another in February for its flagship Galaxy S22 series. Now, since both the major launches have been done, Samsung appears to be working on its next’s year’s Galaxy S23 series. Previous reports have shared some details of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s design. Now, a new leak reveals the design and the internals that we could expect from the vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, M04 emerge on India's BIS certification confirming an imminent launch

The popular tipster Ice Universe has shared a few bits about the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ smartphones. He has revealed that the upcoming S23 phones except for the S23 Ultra, will have the same design as the Galaxy S22. In fact, even the mid-frame that keeps holding the entire body will remain the same. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to have the exact same camera design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Furthermore, he has detailed that the screen, camera sensor, and battery will likely be similar. The only notable upgrade the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will bring is the chipset. Both phones will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as seen in the predecessors.

Having said that, fans can expect a more efficient performance over the Galaxy S22 and S22+. Although the tipster has revealed that the new phones will be similar to the predecessor, no exact figures or a specs sheet has been provided.

Nonetheless, we should see more details in the coming months. The launch is still far away. Apart from the Galaxy S23 and S23+, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s details were also tipped by the same tipster recently.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to boast the same rear camera design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This means we will yet again see the clean design on the back. Although the design will stay the same, the primary camera is said to be upgraded. It could feature a 200MP main snapper.

Another major upgrade the upcoming Ultra will bring is the chipset, it will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It will be paired with a 5,000mAh battery. More details about the Galaxy S23 Ultra are yet to be revealed.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 12:59 PM IST
