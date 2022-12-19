comscore Samsung Galaxy S23 launch may be delayed next year
Samsung Galaxy S23 launch may be delayed next year

Samsung is reportedly working on its next flagship phones, Galaxy S23, but a new report has suggested that there may be some delay in their launch.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung may delay the launch of the Galaxy S23 series next year. A new report has suggested the company’s flagship phone series may face a slight delay and may arrive either in the middle or the end of February, instead of the first week, as suggested previously. The delay could mean opportunity for rival brands to showcase their flagship phones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23: This is how the 2023 Galaxy S lineup may look like

According to the Korean publication ITHome, Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones will have a delayed launch. The South Korean company has not confirmed anything about the next flagship phone, except for confirming that the next flagship phones will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. That also means we do not know the launch date for the Galaxy S23 phones. Also Read - Samsung Black Friday deals: Check top offers on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Watch5 and more

While it is unclear whether or not Samsung has decided to launch the Galaxy S23 series in February, the delay could benefit OnePlus and Oppo as they are also likely to launch their flagship phones sometime around the same time. Also Read - One UI 5.0 update roll out schedule released for a host of Samsung devices

Samsung Galaxy S23 details

Samsung has only confirmed the processor for its next flagship phones. But we know that Samsung also uses the Exynos processors for its flagship devices. Apart from these details, the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have leaked online. Reports have suggested the Galaxy S23 series would include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Pro, and Galaxy S23 Ultra — much like the Galaxy S22 series.

Leaks have claimed the next Samsung flagship phones would offer 4K 60 fps recording, but there is possibility for 8K 30fps video recording support, as well. The base model of the Galaxy S23 series phones may come with 256GB instead of 128GB, using the UFS 4.0 storage technology that offers better read and write speeds.

But while most specifications of the Galaxy S23 range will likely be better than those of the existing Galaxy S22 series phones, the battery charging speed may not improve and be still stuck at 25W for wired and 10W for wireless charging. Since there is no official word on the specifications of the Galaxy S23 series phones, I would advise you to take this piece of information with a grain of salt.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2022 6:24 PM IST
