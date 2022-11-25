comscore Samsung Galaxy S23 may borrow one of iPhone 14's important features
Samsung Galaxy S23 may borrow one of iPhone 14's important features

Samsung has reportedly been working on satellite communication technology for the past two years for its upcoming Galaxy S23 phones.

  • Samsung may be working on its own satellite communication technology.
  • The next Galaxy S smartphones may come with that functionality.
  • Samsung may be working with Iridium for the satellite communication services.
Samsung-Galaxy-S23-Series

Samsung may pick one of the iPhone 14 features for its next flagship phones. A new report has suggested Samsung may equip the upcoming Galaxy S23 series phoned with satellite communication functionality that debuted on this year’s iPhones. Samsung has reportedly been working on satellite communication technology for the past two years, trying to iron out issues and overcome challenges. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 may come with a light performance mode

According to ETNews, Samsung is working with Iridium for the satellite communication feature on the Galaxy S23 phones. Iridium is a low-earth orbit constellation with 66 satellites, offering voice and data services. With the help of Iridium, Samsung is hoping to offer users of the next flagship phones the ability to send text messages and low-quality images at kbps-level speeds. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch in February 2023 with a mix of Exynos 2300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Existing satellite communication tech

Apple introduced the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models to allow users to contact emergency services when they are stuck in an area with no network signals or any other way to telecommunication. Apple has partnered with Globalstar to offer satellite communication functionality on the iPhone 14 series. The feature is initially available for free to users in select countries, such as the US, but Apple plans to charge users later. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 camera, battery details leaked online

Huwaei, the Chinese smartphone giant, also launched its satellite communication service, but it is better in terms of operability. While Apple only lets users send rescue requests to emergency services, Huawei uses Beidou satellites to allow sending and receiving limited text messages.

Samsung’s challenges

Regular satellite communication technology involves an antenna (RF) on a device for the transfer of voice and high-speed data. But this antenna is usually large in size. For satellite communication to work on phones, the biggest technical challenge is to make the antenna small enough to be fitted inside the phone’s body.

Samsung may have overcome that challenge, but it is unclear what services it will offer to the users of satellite communication technology. The company also reportedly does not expect the feature to become a hit in its home market, South Korea because the land area is small and there is excellent 5G coverage across the country. But it can prove to be successful in North and South America, China, Asia, Europe, and Russia.

  • Published Date: November 25, 2022 11:38 AM IST
