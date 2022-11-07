Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship series is nearing its launch, as past rumors suggested an early release in February 2023. As we move closer to the release, there are several details that are emerging about the series’ specs, features, and highlights. Just like that, a new piece of information about the S23’s performance mode has been revealed. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch in February 2023 with a mix of Exynos 2300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to have light performance mode

As per Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will come with a Light performance mode, which will prioritize battery life and cooling efficiency over processing speed. Notably, this feature will help the galaxy flagship offer more battery life without affecting the refresh rate. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, may have a larger battery

This feature could be helpful for many as not everyone who buys the flagship would want to get the maximum performance, some may simply want a good battery life. For the unversed, we already have this feature in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

Previously, the Galaxy S23 series’ specs were revealed, followed by its launch timeline. The series will comprise three models, as usual – the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series specifications (Rumored)

All three models will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Exynos 2300, depending on the region. Only select markets like the US will get the Snapdragon chipset, others including India will most likely get the Exynos 2300-powered units.

The vanilla S23 is expected to have a 6.1-inch display. It will be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The S23+ will feature a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both will have flat-style screens.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a curved AMOLED panel. It will have a high 120Hz refresh rate. Not much is known about the S23 Ultra’s display, but we should learn more as we move closer to the release.

As for the battery, the S23 is expected to pack a 3,700mAh cell, bigger than the predecessor. The battery packs for the S23+ and S23 Ultra are unknown, as of yet. All will feature wired, wireless, and reverse wireless fast charging support. The lineup will boot on Android 13 out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch in early 2023, rumors hint at February 17, 2023, release date.