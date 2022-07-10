Samsung recently confirmed that its Note lineup will exist as Ultra under the Galaxy S series. In other words, the South Korean company wants to make the Galaxy S series bigger than ever not only in terms of the number of phones in it but also from the specifications and marketing viewpoint. A report has now suggested that Samsung may ditch its in-house Exynos processors entirely in favour of just Qualcomm’s Snapdragon on the Galaxy S23. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro renders hint at three colour options, design and more

Traditionally, Samsung has been using both Exynos and Qualcomm processors inside its flagship Galaxy S series phones. While the Qualcomm processor-powered variants were limited to markets such as the US and China, the rest of the world could buy the Exynos-powered Galaxy S phones. Many people did not like the fact that they were not given a choice. Then, earlier this year, Samsung, for the first time, launched only the Qualcomm chipset-powered Galaxy S22 series in India, while Exynos-driven units arrived in limited markets. Next year, Samsung might just do away with the hassle of using both chipsets for different markets, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Snapdragon over Exynos?

Kuo posted a series of tweets, suggesting that the Exynos 2300 processor cannot stand up to Qualcomm's SM8550. It could be because the SM8550 uses TSMC's 4nm fabrication process and it is believed to be better than Samsung's 4nm process, on which the Exynos 2300 chipset is based. For the past few years, Qualcomm has been using Samsung's fabbing technology for its chipsets, so it was easier for Samsung to provide an option considering the difference in performance was not big. But with the change in the process, Samsung probably thinks it should take a step back. The SM8550, Kuo said, is better than SM8450 and SM8475. Indirectly, it is better than Samsung's recent Exynos chipsets.

Samsung has not confirmed anything regarding the specifications of the Galaxy S23. However, going for a Qualcomm chipset entirely may give the next Samsung flagship more control in terms of power efficiency, according to Kuo. A separate report suggested Samsung might use a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor on the Galaxy S23 series, similar to that on the Galaxy S22. But considering the processor would be faster, the handling of photos may improve.