Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra prices leaked ahead of launch

Samsung will finally unveil its flagship phones, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, on February 1. Rumours are rife that the three phones will feature some upgrades in the specifications over those of the previous generation series. That is good news, especially when another leak said the prices of the Galaxy S23 series in the US will be the same as those of the predecessor. But for customers elsewhere, it is not. The European prices of the Galaxy S23 series have leaked and they are much higher than before.

According to Roland Quandt, the Galaxy S23 base model will be EUR 100 more expensive than the base model of the Galaxy S23. The base storage model of the Galaxy S23+, which would have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, will also be EUR 100 costlier than the version of the predecessor Galaxy S22+ with the same RAM and storage capacity, and EUR 150 more expensive than the base model of the Galaxy S22+, which has 128GB of internal storage.

As for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can expect an increase of EUR 150 in the price of the base version as compared with the cost of the Galaxy S22 Ultra's base model. It should be noted that the Galaxy S23 Ultra's base model would have 256GB instead of 128GB. So, the prices of all the variants of all three phones after taxes in Spain will be:

EUR 959 for Galaxy S23 8GB/128GB

EUR 1019 for Galaxy S23 8GB/256GB

EUR 1209 for Galaxy S23+ 8GB/256GB

EUR 1329 for Galaxy S23+ 8GB/512GB

EUR 1409 for Galaxy S23 Ultra 8GB/256GB

EUR 1589 for Galaxy S23 Ultra 12GB/512GB

In Germany and Benelux, the price of the base model of the Galaxy S23 could be EUR 949 and that of the Galaxy S23 Ultra may be EUR 1399. The tipster said the “pricing depends on local taxes, duties etc.” He added there will be some deals to sweeten the purchase during pre-orders for the base models.