The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display. In India, the smartphone ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. They run Android 12-based One UI 4.1. On the camera front, it comes with a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. On the front they have a 10MP camera. On the battery front, the Galaxy S22 features a 3,700mAh battery.

Tech giant Samsung‘s upcoming next-generation smartphone, Galaxy S23, has received two certifications, which indicates that it is getting closer to its launch. The Galaxy S23 visited two more certification platforms, India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), reports SamMobile. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e expected to debut in India at less than Rs 10K

Tipster Mukul Sharma even shared screenshots of the listings on Twitter. Also Read - Galaxy S23 Ultra major specifications are now confirmed

Previously, it was rumoured that the model number of one of the variants of the Galaxy S23 is SM-S911B/DS. Now, the same model made an appearance on NBTC for certification.

Appearances on both platforms indicate that the smartphone’s development is complete and the launch of the Galaxy S23 lineup is on track.

Last month, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus had appeared on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification database, ahead of the expected February 2023 launch.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series specifications

As per the previous reports, the series will comprise the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The vanilla S23 is expected to have a 6.1-inch display. It will be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S23+ will have a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both will likely have flat panels as per the renders. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to feature a curved display with 2K resolution.

As for photography, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to come with a 200MP quad-camera system. The Galaxy S23 and S23+ are expected to have a 50MP triple camera system.

All models are expected to be powered by the Exynos 2300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. In India, we will likely see the Exynos model. The US and other regions are expected to get the Snapdragon variant. The S23 is expected to pack a larger 3,700mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Meanwhile, the tech giant’s executive revealed that the Galaxy S23 series will be launched at the Unpacked event which is scheduled for the first week of February.

Since the pandemic, this will be the first Unpacked event held in person.

–With inputs from IANS