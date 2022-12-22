The year 2022 has almost come to an end, but that hasn’t stopped tech giants from announcing major smartphone launches for next year. It has been confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G and Redmi Note 12 series in India in the next couple of months. It has also been rumoured that Samsung Galaxy S23 series will debut in India on February 1. Also Read - Samsung is tipped to launch Galaxy S23 series on Feb 1

Here are the smartphones and their expected specifications that will launch in India in the next couple of months.

OnePlus 11 5G – February 7

OnePlus 11 5G might feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel that offers a 2K resolution of 3216 x 1440p. It will come with 10-bit colors and will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device will have a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. Upfront, it will feature a 16MP lens for taking selfies. Since the chipset supports it, the phone will likely be able to shoot 8K videos. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro 2 design confirmed via Weibo: See how the earbuds look

Find out what awaits on #Cloud11#TheShapeofPower arrives on February 7 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 19, 2022

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset, paired with 12GB/16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. It will house a 5,000mAh typical dual-cell battery with support for 100W fast charging.

The smartphone will boot on Android 13 out of the box and have ColorOS 13 in China. In other regions, it will have OxygenOS skin. It will have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM 5G support.

Redmi Note 12 series – January 5

Redmi will launch Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in India next month. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G in India may come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The #𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞 is back – and this time, it’s all about 𝟓𝐆! ⚡ Experience high-speed performance on the #RedmiNote12 5G .😉 Join the 5G revolution: https://t.co/XCYEkVRtrS Launch on 𝟎𝟓.𝟎𝟏.𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑.#SuperNote pic.twitter.com/qKkjStG6oK — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 22, 2022

Powering the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G could be an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor paired with a Mali-G68 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. It might offer up to 256GB of internal storage, along with a microSD card slot to expand the storage in case that is not enough for you. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G may run MIUI 13 skin, but it will be upgradeable to MIUI 14, which was recently announced alongside Xiaomi 13 series.

On the back of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will be a triple setup, consisting of a 50MP main Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone will likely have a 16MP camera housed inside a punch-hole on the display. Backing the phone would be a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging technology.

iQOO 11 5G – January 10

The smartphone has already debuted in China and is expected to come with the same specs in India. The iQOO 11 5G features a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and HDR10+, but the iQOO 11 has a flat panel while the iQOO 11 Pro has a curved screen. Powering the series is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. The series also has a V2 chip dedicated to image processing. Both phones have virtual RAM support of up to 8GB.

Make way for #WorldsFastestSmartphone, the all-new #iQOO11 5G, powered with 120W FlashCharge which charges up to 50% battery in just 8 mins. Call us speed. Launching on 10th Jan’ 2023 exclusively on @amazonIN.

Know More – https://t.co/ldf4ieFkCT #MonsterInside truly. pic.twitter.com/QuUuZwEd1c — iQOO India (@IqooInd) December 22, 2022

The vanilla iQOO 11 has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 13MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom support. Both phones feature a 16MP selfie camera.

The iQOO 11 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.