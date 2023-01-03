Samsung for a long time has been offering its S lineup of phones with 128GB of base storage. However, phone cameras have almost peaked and they fill up storage quickly. That said, the 128GB storage isn’t sufficient for most people who have a knack for photography. Samsung might have given this a thought as it could be dealing with this issue this year, finally. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54 design and specs surfaced ahead of launch

Samsung is reported to offer the Galaxy S23 lineup with a base 256GB storage, the 128GB storage will likely be ditched this year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go with Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC launched: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23 to start with 256GB base storage

According to Ahmed Qwaider, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 series with a base of 256GB of storage and a maximum of 1TB of storage. Following are all the variants of the S23 lineup. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F04 to launch on January 4 in India: Check price, specs

⭕️Exclusively & officially🤩

Good news for Samsung fans

It's amazing to be Galaxy S23 8Ram + 256G🔥

Galaxy S23+ 8Ram +256G🔥

Galaxy S23 Ultra 12R+256G+512G+1T Goodbye 128G

I've been waiting for this move for a long time

A very good move from Samsung thanks @technizoconcept pic.twitter.com/7EZbA6tyjK — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) January 1, 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – 12GB RAM + 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

In addition to the variants, the concept renders of the phones have also been shared. The renders made by Tecnizoconcept reveal the flat design of the S23 Ultra. It has a quad-camera system. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ appear to have a simple design on the back featuring a triple camera setup.

Apart from this, the specifications of the series were leaked previously.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ are expected to come with a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with FHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Both are expected to have a peak brightness of 1750 nits.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with QHD+ resolution and 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate support.

The trio will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Exynos 2300 SoC, depending on the region. In India, the S22 lineup had a Snapdragon chipset, which hints this year as well we would see Snapdragon-powered phones.

Except for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the other S23 models will have upgraded batteries. The S22 is said to have 25W fast charging, while the S23+ and S23 Ultra could have 45W fast charging. The series will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box and have OneUI 5.1 on top.