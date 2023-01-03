comscore Goodbye 128GB! Samsung Galaxy S23 series will start with 256GB of base storage
Samsung Galaxy S23 series to have 256GB base storage, 1TB max storage

2023 could be the year Samsung finally ditches 128GB as the base storage option in the S lineup.

  • Samsung may offer the S23 lineup with 256GB of base storage.
  • The Galaxy S23 Ultra could have a max storage option of 1TB.
  • The S23 lineup will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2/Exynos 2300 chipset.
Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup

Samsung for a long time has been offering its S lineup of phones with 128GB of base storage. However, phone cameras have almost peaked and they fill up storage quickly. That said, the 128GB storage isn’t sufficient for most people who have a knack for photography. Samsung might have given this a thought as it could be dealing with this issue this year, finally. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54 design and specs surfaced ahead of launch

Samsung is reported to offer the Galaxy S23 lineup with a base 256GB storage, the 128GB storage will likely be ditched this year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go with Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC launched: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23 to start with 256GB base storage

According to Ahmed Qwaider, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 series with a base of 256GB of storage and a maximum of 1TB of storage. Following are all the variants of the S23 lineup. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F04 to launch on January 4 in India: Check price, specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 –  8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – 12GB RAM + 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

In addition to the variants, the concept renders of the phones have also been shared. The renders made by Tecnizoconcept reveal the flat design of the S23 Ultra. It has a quad-camera system. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ appear to have a simple design on the back featuring a triple camera setup.

Apart from this, the specifications of the series were leaked previously.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ are expected to come with a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with FHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Both are expected to have a peak brightness of 1750 nits.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with QHD+ resolution and 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate support.

The trio will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Exynos 2300 SoC, depending on the region. In India, the S22 lineup had a Snapdragon chipset, which hints this year as well we would see Snapdragon-powered phones.

Except for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the other S23 models will have upgraded batteries. The S22 is said to have 25W fast charging, while the S23+ and S23 Ultra could have 45W fast charging. The series will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box and have OneUI 5.1 on top.

  Published Date: January 3, 2023 11:44 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 may start with 256GB base storage
