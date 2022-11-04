comscore Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch in February 2023: Report
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch in February 2023 with a mix of Exynos 2300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

A report from Korea reveals that Samsung could release the Galaxy S23 early next year. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is reported to launch in early February.

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series is reported to make its debut in February 2023.
  • The series will come powered by the Exynos 2300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 depending on the region.
  • The design is expected to be unchaged over the existing Galaxy S22 series.
Samsung Galaxy S23

It’s November and we are only two months away from 2023. That said, the leaks for the 2023 flagship from Samsung are emerging online revealing the key details. However, the release date wasn’t speculated so far. Now, a report from Samsung’s home market, Korea, reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch early next year. Just like every year, the series will come with two chips. Also Read - Samsung says Apple is likely to launch a foldable tablet by 2024

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series launch date

According to a Korean report, Samsung could launch the Galaxy S23 series in February next year. The sale is tipped for February 17, 2023, and it will be held in San Francisco, California, and the USA. Also Read - India smartphone market drops 11 percent in Q3; more decline expected

Samsung will reportedly feature the Exynos 2300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung’s in-house Exynos model is likely to be for select markets with the rest of the world getting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Both chipsets will be based on the 4nm fabrication process. Also Read - Samsung launches IoT-enabled air purifiers in India: Price, features

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series specifications

Previously, the specs of the smartphone series were leaked. The series will comprise the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The core design will likely be unchanged. The vanilla S23 is expected to have a 6.1-inch display. It will be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S23+ will have a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both will likely have flat panels as per the renders. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to feature a curved display with 2K resolution.

Coming to the optics, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to come with a 200MP quad-camera system. The Galaxy S23 and S23+ are expected to have a 50MP triple camera system.

All models will be powered by the Exynos 2300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. In India, we will likely see the Exynos model. The US and other regions are expected to get the Snapdragon variant. The S23 is expected to pack a larger 3,700mAh battery with support for fast charging. No are no details about the battery of S23+ and S23 Ultra, as of yet.

The lineup will run on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box and have Samsung One UI on top.

  • Published Date: November 4, 2022 8:05 PM IST
