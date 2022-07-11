Every year, Samsung launches the Galaxy S-series flagship phones with two chipset variants – Snapdragon and the in-house Exynos processor. Usually, the Snapdragon variants are kept for the US and China, while the Exynos-powered variants are sold to the European and Indian markets. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 may ditch Exynos entirely in favour of Qualcomm chipset

This year, however, even the Indian region received a Snapdragon variant. Now, it appears that, yet again, Samsung will offer the Snapdragon variant to more markets including India. In fact, as per a new report, Samsung may not release an Exynos variant at all. Also Read - Exynos 2300 is in works, likely for the 2023-due Galaxy S23 flagship

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Possible Chipset, Cameras

The analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Qualcomm will likely be the sole processor supplier for Samsung this year. It means that this year, there will probably be only the Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S23 models.

For those unaware, last year, the Snapdragon-powered models were higher and had around 70 percent shipment proportion. Now, as per the analyst, thanks to TSMC’s 4nm fabrication, Samsung may opt for a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor for the Galaxy S23.

Kuo said that the Exynos 2300 cannot compete with SM8550 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2), as the SM8550 is more optimized and efficient. If this happens, Qualcomm will up its SM8550’s market share in 2023, hence benefiting both Qualcomm and TSMC.

The analyst also revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or SM8550 will offer more computing power than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. That said, we are looking at a powerful and efficient chip when considering Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Samsung is yet to confirm whether it will use Qualcomm chips entirely for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series. But earlier this year, Samsung Mobile’s President TM Roh confirmed that the company will try to use unique processors for Galaxy phones. Now, we aren’t sure whether that testimony was for the Galaxy S23 flagships.

Nevertheless, we will see it next year. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely launch in Q1 2023. Some of the early rumors reveal that the Galaxy S23 will come with a 200MP Samsung HM1 ISOCELL sensor. In addition to this, some concept renders reveal what the Galaxy S23 Ultra may look like, we have covered a separate story for it.