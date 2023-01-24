Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera specifications ahead of launch

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 series on February 1 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The company has dropped a few hints at what the next flagship series would be like, but the exact details of the phones are not official yet. But the rumour mill is abuzz with information on the Galaxy S23 phones. Reports suggest there will be three phones in the series — much like the predecessor. That means Samsung would launch the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now, ahead of the launch, a new leak has suggested the camera specifications of the top model, Galaxy S23 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Innovation Campus program to up-skill 3,000 youth in AI, IoT and coding

According to the tipster who goes by Ice Universe on Twitter, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with the highest-end camera specifications. Much like the predecessor, Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 Ultra would offer great zooming capabilities but there would be no upgrade to the internals. The report has suggested that the Galaxy S23 Ultra would use the same Sony IMX754 sensor with 3x and 10x optical zooming capabilities as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Also Read - Meta releases new features for end-to-end encrypted Messenger app

However, the other two sensors may see an upgrade. The leak said the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra would use a Samsung HP2 200-megapixel camera in the primary spot, which is a major upgrade over the 108-megapixel Samsung HM3 sensor found in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. There will also be an upgraded 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 ultrawide sensor from the Sony IMX563 sensor that is available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 12-megapixel sensor, according to the leak. Also Read - Jio’s True 5G network arrives in 50 more cities, says the service is available in 184 Indian cities

Since the graphic resolution of the sensors does not tell the whole story about how well cameras can perform, it will be interesting to see how Samsung utilises these cameras, as well as the software, to click photos well enough for comparison with the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, among others.

The rest of the specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra include a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2200 nits — much higher than that of the iPhone 14 Pro display. It will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor since Samsung is said not to be using the Exynos processor inside the flagship phone this year. You can expect a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.