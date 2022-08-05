comscore Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra chipset, battery size revealed months ahead of launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Chipset Battery Size Revealed Months Ahead Of Launch All You Need To Know
News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra chipset, battery size revealed months ahead of launch: All you need to know

Mobiles

According to the tipster, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Built Quality and S-Pen Support

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra chipset, battery size revealed months ahead of launch: All you need to know

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch Samsung Galaxy S23 series next year and now a reliable tipster Ice Universe has revealed its chipset and battery size. According to the tipster, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The 4nm chipset is expected to include 1 x Cortex-X3, 2 x Cortex-A720, 2 x Cortex-A710, 3 x Cortex-A510, and an Adreno 740 GPU. The SoC will be manufactured by TSMC. For those who are unaware, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 5,000mAh battery and tipster has claimed that its successor would also come with a 5,000mAh battery. Currently, it is not clear whether the device will support 45W or a faster charging solution. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 to feature new-gen 200 MP camera: Check details

In terms of optics, Samsung is reportedly planning to employ the new 200-megapixel camera on the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to a report by ETNews, Samsung is finishing work on an updated version of the 200-megapixel sensor which should be called ISOCELL HP3. Samsung Electronics is responsible for 30 percent of the manufacturing, while the Electro-Mechanics division is managing the remaining 70 percent. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely use pixel binning, which merges data from multiple smaller pixels on the camera’s image sensor into one “super pixel.” Pixel binning is beneficial because simply increasing a smartphone camera’s megapixels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Here's what the 2023 flagship may look like

The ISOCELL HP1 sensor, which Samsung introduced last year is said to support 200 megapixels. Its optical format is 1 / 1.22 inches, and its pixel size is 0.64 microns. The ISOCELL HP1 can take 8K videos at 30 frames-per-second (fps) with minimum loss in the field of view. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP main camera to take on iPhone 14 Pro

As it is right now, the Galaxy S23 Ultra appears in the boxy form factor. The smartphone may get a punch-hole display with curved sides. It should be a 120Hz refresh rate panel. The phone appears to have a silver-colored metal frame with antenna bands visible on it. The concept also shows the S-Pen support of the phone.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 5, 2022 4:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy F22 is now available at a starting price of Rs 10,499
Deals
Samsung Galaxy F22 is now available at a starting price of Rs 10,499
Quarterly reviews of social media companies reportedly on cards in India

News

Quarterly reviews of social media companies reportedly on cards in India

WhatsApp Group members may soon be able to quietly leave a group chat: Here s how

Apps

WhatsApp Group members may soon be able to quietly leave a group chat: Here s how

Motorola Razr 2022, Motorola X30 Pro launch rescheduled: All details here

Mobiles

Motorola Razr 2022, Motorola X30 Pro launch rescheduled: All details here

Made in India iPhone 14 to compete with Made in China iPhone 14 for the first time

Mobiles

Made in India iPhone 14 to compete with Made in China iPhone 14 for the first time

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra chipset, battery size revealed months ahead of launch

Quarterly reviews of social media companies reportedly on cards in India

WhatsApp Group members may soon be able to quietly leave a group chat: Here s how

YouTube Will Let You Zoom In Videos Now, Watch Video for Details

Made in India iPhone 14 to compete with Made in China iPhone 14 for the first time

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

YouTube's New Experimental Feature Update: It Will Let You Zoom In Videos Now, Watch Video for Details

News

YouTube's New Experimental Feature Update: It Will Let You Zoom In Videos Now, Watch Video for Details
Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

News

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here
OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More

News

OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More
iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video

Hands On

iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999