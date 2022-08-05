Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra chipset, battery size revealed months ahead of launch

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch Samsung Galaxy S23 series next year and now a reliable tipster Ice Universe has revealed its chipset and battery size. According to the tipster, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The 4nm chipset is expected to include 1 x Cortex-X3, 2 x Cortex-A720, 2 x Cortex-A710, 3 x Cortex-A510, and an Adreno 740 GPU. The SoC will be manufactured by TSMC. For those who are unaware, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 5,000mAh battery and tipster has claimed that its successor would also come with a 5,000mAh battery. Currently, it is not clear whether the device will support 45W or a faster charging solution. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 to feature new-gen 200 MP camera: Check details

In terms of optics, Samsung is reportedly planning to employ the new 200-megapixel camera on the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to a report by ETNews, Samsung is finishing work on an updated version of the 200-megapixel sensor which should be called ISOCELL HP3. Samsung Electronics is responsible for 30 percent of the manufacturing, while the Electro-Mechanics division is managing the remaining 70 percent. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely use pixel binning, which merges data from multiple smaller pixels on the camera's image sensor into one "super pixel." Pixel binning is beneficial because simply increasing a smartphone camera's megapixels.

The ISOCELL HP1 sensor, which Samsung introduced last year is said to support 200 megapixels. Its optical format is 1 / 1.22 inches, and its pixel size is 0.64 microns. The ISOCELL HP1 can take 8K videos at 30 frames-per-second (fps) with minimum loss in the field of view.

As it is right now, the Galaxy S23 Ultra appears in the boxy form factor. The smartphone may get a punch-hole display with curved sides. It should be a 120Hz refresh rate panel. The phone appears to have a silver-colored metal frame with antenna bands visible on it. The concept also shows the S-Pen support of the phone.