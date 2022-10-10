comscore Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 camera, battery details leaked online
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 camera, battery details leaked online

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might be available in Beige, Black, Green and Light Pink colour variants. 

Samsung will launch its Galaxy S23 series globally next year. Ahead of the launch, several rumours have been doing rounds on the internet. Tipster Digital Chat Station and Ross Young, CEO, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) have revealed key details of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is expected that all three models of the smartphone series might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 5G gets Rs 10,000 coupon discount, now starts at Rs 49,999

Samsung Galaxy S23 expected specifications, features

According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, Samsung Galaxy S23 is likely to house a 3,900 mAh battery that is larger than compared to its predecessor. It might come with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ resolution display. The Galaxy S23 Plus model might feature a 6.6-inch display. Also Read - This Samsung gaming monitor is expensive than Royal Enfield Classic 350: Check details here

Additionally, as spotted by Chinese Compulsory Certification (3C) by the tipster, the smartphone is expected to come with support for 25W charging. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 in India: Alternatives to consider

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it might come with a 12MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, Galaxy S23 is expected to come with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra expected specifications, features

As per Ross Young, CEO, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to come in four colour variants. The smartphone will be available in Beige, Black, Green and Light Pink colour variants.

For the unversed, the predecessor Galaxy S22 series will be available in Green, Graphite, Gold, Cream, Red, Phantom White, and Phantom Black colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone might also come with an S Pen slot.

For photography, the smartphone is likely to feature a quad camera setup that houses a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera that supports 3x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens that supports 10x optical zoom.

Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging. Notably, the Galaxy S22 Ultra model supported 45W fast charging.

  • Published Date: October 10, 2022 5:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 10, 2022 5:44 PM IST
