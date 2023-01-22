comscore Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on video, camera features, and more surface
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on video, camera features, and colors leaked ahead of launch

The newest leak of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaves nothing to the imagination.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak shows the design of the phone.
  • The smartphone's 200MP camera along with its zoom capability gets revealed.
  • The Galaxy S23 Ultra's all possible colors get showcased.
Samsung has scheduled to launch its flagship series next month on the 1st of February. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to have three phones – the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you send photos in original quality

Ahead of the launch, the design and key specs were revealed through certifications and rumors. Now, a fresh leak has emerged online that leaves nothing to the imagination. The new leak is of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, where we get to see its design, color options, camera features, and more. Also Read - Google's ChatGPT competitor is launching in May this year

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design, colors, and camera features

A retail store named Kmcell has shared the hands-on video of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As you’d expect, the device has a similar design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra but with slightly flat sides on the back. Also Read - ICC loses Rs 20 crore in a phishing attack: Check details

It has a quad-camera system with the exact same lens placement as its predecessor. Moving to the front, the display looks pretty wide with curved sides. The highlighting feature of the device will be its camera.

Interestingly, the hands-on video also shows the phone’s camera modes and the 100x zoom feature. It is also revealed that the device will have an 8K 30fps video mode. In the camera app, we also get to see the 200MP photo mode.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

In addition to this, the phone’s color options have also been revealed. This time around, the S23 Ultra appears to have slightly less vibrant shades. As per the leaked images, the smartphone will arrive in Grey, Green, Gold, and Purple shades (unofficial names).

Apart from this, the specs of the phone were previously leaked.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It will be a Quad-HD+ resolution panel that will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It will have a quad-camera system on the back with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2 lens, which is the newest sensor by Samsung. It will be assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto snapper, and a 10MP periscope lens.

The device will be powered by the overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

  • Published Date: January 22, 2023 12:33 PM IST
