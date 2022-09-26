comscore Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with support for 25W fast charging: Report
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Is Expected To Come With 25w Fast Charging Support
News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to come with 25W fast charging support

Mobiles

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra didn't include a charger in the box, it is highly unlikely that the S23 Ultra will offer a charger in the box.

Samsung-Galaxy-S22-Ultra-Le

South Korean tech giant Samsung may launch its next-generation flagship smartphone — Galaxy S23 Ultra — with 25W fast charging support. Also Read - Government wants mandatory support for India's GPS-rival NavIC on all smartphones from 2023

The successor to the S22 Ultra is expected to launch around January or February 2023. However, the device has already appeared on the 3C listing revealing its charging details, reports GizmoChina. Also Read - Samsung One UI 5.0 update: These smartphones will get Android 13 update before the end of 2022

According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has the model number SM-S9180. It has support for at least 25W fast charging. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on OnePlus, Samsung, Blaupunkt and more smart TVs

The company used a charger with model number EP-TA800 for the tests. However, because the Galaxy S22 Ultra didn’t include a charger in the box, it is highly unlikely that the S23 Ultra will offer a charger in the box.

It is important to note that the Galaxy S22 Ultra supports 15W wireless charging as well as 45W fast charging.

Samsung may improve the S23 Ultra’s charging specifications and introduce 45W fast charging, exactly like it did with its predecessor, the report said.

It is expected that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will receive some minor improvements over the S22 Ultra.

The screen will be curved, and the 40MP front camera will have a hole-punch cutout in the top centre. A new 200MP main camera could be on the back.

It is possible that the other three camera sensors won’t change. This means that the 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and 12MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom will all be included on the S23 Ultra.

Under the hood, the device will house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It won’t be surprising if the device comes with an Exynos chipset in some regions.

–IANS

  • Published Date: September 26, 2022 6:23 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Paytm's new Transit Card lets you pay for travel in metro and at shops
News
Paytm's new Transit Card lets you pay for travel in metro and at shops
iOS 16 makes the battery life on older iPhones worse

Mobiles

iOS 16 makes the battery life on older iPhones worse

How to make stickers from photos in iOS 16

How To

How to make stickers from photos in iOS 16

How to transfer your data from old Android phone to iPhone 14

How To

How to transfer your data from old Android phone to iPhone 14

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Best SUV for Diwali 2022

News

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Best SUV for Diwali 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might support 25W fast charging

Paytm's new Transit Card lets you pay for travel in metro and at shops

iOS 16 makes the battery life on older iPhones worse

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Best SUV for Diwali 2022

Redmi Note 12 series expected to launch in China next month

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook

Hands On

iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook
Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details
Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video

Features

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video
Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers

Features

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers