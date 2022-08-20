comscore Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked camera specs hint at major upgrade
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaked Camera Specs Hint At Major Upgrade
News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked camera specs hint at major upgrade

Mobiles

Samsung's 200-megapixel camera will likely bring significant upgrades in Galaxy S23 Ultra over the existing 108-megapixel camera.

s22ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will likely be the company’s flagship phone next year. Reports had already started suggesting what you could expect from it. Better performance, a better design, and possibly better cameras. According to a report, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may use a 200-megapixel camera on the back, making it the only phone in the entire series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra chipset, battery size revealed months ahead of launch: All you need to know

Korea IT News has reported Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) division has told major camera partners that it will equip the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 200-megapixel camera. Samsung has already detailed its plan for developing and producing the new 200-megapixel sensor to some firms that will develop “the necessary parts.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 to feature new-gen 200 MP camera: Check details

Will Samsung spearhead the 200-megapixel camera technology?

Samsung unveiled the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP3 mobile image sensor earlier this year, touting better low light performance and multi-gain ISO for maximum dynamic range in photos. The new sensor is 1/1.4-inch, which is a large size for a smartphone sensor but crucial for a breakthrough in mobile photography. The HP3 sensor, the company claimed, uses the industry’s smallest pixels at 0.56 microns, 20 percent smaller than ISOCELL HP1’s 0.64-micron pixels. But that was not true. In February, China’s OmniVision launched a 200-megapixel sensor with 0.56-micron pixel size. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Here's what the 2023 flagship may look like

The report added that Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung Electronics are producing 200-megapixel sensors in a 7:3 ratio. Then, the supply chain will likely expand to other parts suppliers to make way for 200-megapixel cameras in low-end phones.

A 200-megapixel camera will likely bring significant upgrades over the existing 108-megapixel cameras used on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The highest number of pixels in a sensor currently is on a 108-megapixel camera. However, the race to launch the world’s first 200-megapixel camera is already on. Rival companies, Motorola and Xiaomi, are also developing their 200-megapixel camera to counter Samsung, and one of them could end up launching their technology before the South Korean giant. But Samsung’s release of its first 200-megapixel sensor will have a greater impact on the market, pushing other manufacturers to join the 200-megapixels club.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 20, 2022 1:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

UPI payments may no longer be free as RBI floats proposal for charges
News
UPI payments may no longer be free as RBI floats proposal for charges
Several Pixel phones cannot charge wirelessly after Android 13 update

Mobiles

Several Pixel phones cannot charge wirelessly after Android 13 update

Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle will go on pre-booking in India

Gaming

Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle will go on pre-booking in India

Kia Seltos reached 3 lakh sales mark ahead of completing three years in Indian market

automobile

Kia Seltos reached 3 lakh sales mark ahead of completing three years in Indian market

How to check free RAM slots in Windows 11/10

How To

How to check free RAM slots in Windows 11/10

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked camera specs hint at major upgrade

UPI payments may no longer be free as RBI floats proposal for charges

Several Pixel phones cannot charge wirelessly after Android 13 update

WhatsApp to soon let users view status updates within the chat list

Scorpio Classic 2022 introductory prices revealed: Check all details

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)
World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here

Features

World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here
Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More

News

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999