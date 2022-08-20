Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked camera specs hint at major upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will likely be the company’s flagship phone next year. Reports had already started suggesting what you could expect from it. Better performance, a better design, and possibly better cameras. According to a report, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may use a 200-megapixel camera on the back, making it the only phone in the entire series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra chipset, battery size revealed months ahead of launch: All you need to know

Korea IT News has reported Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) division has told major camera partners that it will equip the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 200-megapixel camera. Samsung has already detailed its plan for developing and producing the new 200-megapixel sensor to some firms that will develop "the necessary parts."

Will Samsung spearhead the 200-megapixel camera technology?

Samsung unveiled the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP3 mobile image sensor earlier this year, touting better low light performance and multi-gain ISO for maximum dynamic range in photos. The new sensor is 1/1.4-inch, which is a large size for a smartphone sensor but crucial for a breakthrough in mobile photography. The HP3 sensor, the company claimed, uses the industry's smallest pixels at 0.56 microns, 20 percent smaller than ISOCELL HP1's 0.64-micron pixels. But that was not true. In February, China's OmniVision launched a 200-megapixel sensor with 0.56-micron pixel size.

The report added that Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung Electronics are producing 200-megapixel sensors in a 7:3 ratio. Then, the supply chain will likely expand to other parts suppliers to make way for 200-megapixel cameras in low-end phones.

A 200-megapixel camera will likely bring significant upgrades over the existing 108-megapixel cameras used on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The highest number of pixels in a sensor currently is on a 108-megapixel camera. However, the race to launch the world’s first 200-megapixel camera is already on. Rival companies, Motorola and Xiaomi, are also developing their 200-megapixel camera to counter Samsung, and one of them could end up launching their technology before the South Korean giant. But Samsung’s release of its first 200-megapixel sensor will have a greater impact on the market, pushing other manufacturers to join the 200-megapixels club.