comscore Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel sensor: Check specifications, features
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel sensor
News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel sensor

Mobiles

The tech giant is reported to use Chameleon Cell pixel merging technology in Galaxy S23 Ultra. The technology will allow you to make brighter images while reducing the resolution to 50 or 12.5 MP.

samsung galaxy s22 galaxy s23

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been a part of leaks and news for quite some time now. The upcoming flagship smartphone series from the South Korean tech company may include Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones. Also Read - Did Samsung really pull the plug on its Galaxy Note series?

According to the latest rumors, the resolution of the primary sensor of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be 108 MP. Samsung has optimized this sensor for three years, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will demonstrate the maximum of its capabilities. But from the next generation, Samsung will unleash a new round of megapixel warfare. Samsung is reported to use the ISOCELL HP1 sensor in Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy S23 Ultra will finally get a new image sensor – 200-megapixel resolution.

The ISOCELL HP1 sensor, which Samsung introduced in early September is said to support 200 megapixels. Its optical format is 1 / 1.22 inches, and its pixel size is 0.64 microns. The ISOCELL HP1 can take 8K videos at 30 frames-per-second (fps) with minimum loss in the field of view.

“Samsung has been pioneering ultrafine pixel technologies that are taking high-resolution image sensors to the next level,” said Duckhyun Chang, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics. “With the ISOCELL HP1 that is breaking barriers and ISOCELL GN5 bringing ultrafast autofocus, Samsung will continue to lead the trend for next-generation mobile imaging technologies.”

In addition, the latest ISOCELL HP1 features an all-new Chameleon Cell technology. Depending on the environment, the technology uses a two-by-two, four-by-four, or complete pixel layout.

The tech giant is reported to use Chameleon Cell pixel merging technology in Galaxy S23 Ultra. The technology will allow you to make brighter images while reducing the resolution to 50 or 12.5 MP. In the first case, the pixel size will be 1.28 microns, in the second – 2.65 microns. In addition, the sensor supports 8K video recording at 30 fps and 4K video at 120 fps.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 27, 2021 10:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel sensor: Check specifications, features
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel sensor: Check specifications, features
Delhi govt may soon increase number of EVs on the road by issuing this new order

Electric Vehicle

Delhi govt may soon increase number of EVs on the road by issuing this new order

Epic Games is offering this hit psycho-thriller game for free, but for a limited period

Gaming

Epic Games is offering this hit psycho-thriller game for free, but for a limited period

Realme GT 2 Pro to feature display with 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate: Check specifications, price, features, more

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro to feature display with 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate: Check specifications, price, features, more

Oppo introduces Reno 7 5G New Year Edition in Velvet Red colour

Mobiles

Oppo introduces Reno 7 5G New Year Edition in Velvet Red colour

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel sensor: Check specifications, features

Delhi govt may soon increase number of EVs on the road by issuing this new order

Realme GT 2 Pro to feature display with 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate: Check specifications, price, features, more

Oppo introduces Reno 7 5G New Year Edition in Velvet Red colour

Top value for money prepaid plans under Rs 300

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel sensor: Check specifications, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel sensor: Check specifications, features
Samsung Galaxy S22 series accessories appear online, reveal S-Pen details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series accessories appear online, reveal S-Pen details
Samsung might merge its Galaxy Note and Galaxy S-series

Mobiles

Samsung might merge its Galaxy Note and Galaxy S-series
Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price
Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display specs leaked: Everything we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display specs leaked: Everything we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Zero 5G जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, लीक हुई खास जानकारी

Blackview BV8800 फोन लॉन्च, 8380mAh बैटरी के साथ मिल रहे ये बेहतरीन स्पेसिफिकेशन

Tecno POVA 5G हुआ लॉन्च, 6000mAh की बैटरी के साथ मिलता है 50MP कैमरा

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge समेत जनवरी के पहले सप्ताह में लॉन्च होंगे ये फोन, मिलेंगे शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

WhatsApp का यह फीचर बता देगा आपके आस-पास के होटल समेत अन्य कई चीजों की डिटेल, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review
WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis

News

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis
Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more
Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel sensor: Check specifications, features
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel sensor: Check specifications, features
Delhi govt may soon increase number of EVs on the road by issuing this new order

Electric Vehicle

Delhi govt may soon increase number of EVs on the road by issuing this new order
Realme GT 2 Pro to feature display with 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate: Check specifications, price, features, more

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro to feature display with 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate: Check specifications, price, features, more
Oppo introduces Reno 7 5G New Year Edition in Velvet Red colour

Mobiles

Oppo introduces Reno 7 5G New Year Edition in Velvet Red colour
Top value for money prepaid plans under Rs 300

Telecom

Top value for money prepaid plans under Rs 300

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers