Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel sensor: Check specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been a part of leaks and news for quite some time now. The upcoming flagship smartphone series from the South Korean tech company may include Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones.

According to the latest rumors, the resolution of the primary sensor of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be 108 MP. Samsung has optimized this sensor for three years, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will demonstrate the maximum of its capabilities. But from the next generation, Samsung will unleash a new round of megapixel warfare. Samsung is reported to use the ISOCELL HP1 sensor in Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy S23 Ultra will finally get a new image sensor – 200-megapixel resolution.

The ISOCELL HP1 sensor, which Samsung introduced in early September is said to support 200 megapixels. Its optical format is 1 / 1.22 inches, and its pixel size is 0.64 microns. The ISOCELL HP1 can take 8K videos at 30 frames-per-second (fps) with minimum loss in the field of view.

“Samsung has been pioneering ultrafine pixel technologies that are taking high-resolution image sensors to the next level,” said Duckhyun Chang, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics. “With the ISOCELL HP1 that is breaking barriers and ISOCELL GN5 bringing ultrafast autofocus, Samsung will continue to lead the trend for next-generation mobile imaging technologies.”

In addition, the latest ISOCELL HP1 features an all-new Chameleon Cell technology. Depending on the environment, the technology uses a two-by-two, four-by-four, or complete pixel layout.

The tech giant is reported to use Chameleon Cell pixel merging technology in Galaxy S23 Ultra. The technology will allow you to make brighter images while reducing the resolution to 50 or 12.5 MP. In the first case, the pixel size will be 1.28 microns, in the second – 2.65 microns. In addition, the sensor supports 8K video recording at 30 fps and 4K video at 120 fps.