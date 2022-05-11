Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP main camera to take on iPhone 14 Pro

Samsung is reportedly planning to employ the new 200-megapixel camera on the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023. According to a report by ETNews, Samsung is finishing work on an updated version of the 200-megapixel sensor which should be called ISOCELL HP3. Samsung Electronics is responsible for 30 percent of the manufacturing, while the Electro-Mechanics division is managing the remaining 70 percent. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro to come with pill-shaped notch, slim bezels: Report

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely use pixel binning, which merges data from multiple smaller pixels on the camera’s image sensor into one “super pixel.” Pixel binning is beneficial because simply increasing a smartphone camera’s megapixels. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know about the upcoming flagship series so far

The ISOCELL HP1 sensor, which Samsung introduced last year is said to support 200 megapixels. Its optical format is 1 / 1.22 inches, and its pixel size is 0.64 microns. The ISOCELL HP1 can take 8K videos at 30 frames-per-second (fps) with minimum loss in the field of view. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro models may feature a 48MP camera, A16 chip, satellite connectivity

“Samsung has been pioneering ultrafine pixel technologies that are taking high-resolution image sensors to the next level,” said Duckhyun Chang, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics. “With the ISOCELL HP1 that is breaking barriers and ISOCELL GN5 bringing ultrafast autofocus, Samsung will continue to lead the trend for next-generation mobile imaging technologies.”

The tech giant is reported to use Chameleon Cell pixel merging technology in Galaxy S23 Ultra. The technology will allow you to make brighter images while reducing the resolution to 50 or 12.5 MP. In the first case, the pixel size will be 1.28 microns, in the second – 2.65 microns. In addition, the sensor supports 8K video recording at 30 fps and 4K video at 120 fps.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max around September as usual.

In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Mark Gurman claimed that Apple is aiming to further differentiate its Pro and non-Pro iPhone models in the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup. The new 48-megapixel Wide camera will be exclusive to the iPhone Pro models, while the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models will retain a 12-megapixel Wide camera like the iPhone 13 lineup.