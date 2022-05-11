comscore To take on iPhone 14 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP main camera
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature A 200mp Main Camera To Take On Iphone 14 Pro
News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP main camera to take on iPhone 14 Pro

Mobiles

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely use pixel binning, which merges data from multiple smaller pixels on the camera's image sensor into one "super pixel."

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP main camera to compete against iPhone 14 Pro

Samsung is reportedly planning to employ the new 200-megapixel camera on the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023. According to a report by ETNews, Samsung is finishing work on an updated version of the 200-megapixel sensor which should be called ISOCELL HP3. Samsung Electronics is responsible for 30 percent of the manufacturing, while the Electro-Mechanics division is managing the remaining 70 percent. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro to come with pill-shaped notch, slim bezels: Report

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely use pixel binning, which merges data from multiple smaller pixels on the camera’s image sensor into one “super pixel.” Pixel binning is beneficial because simply increasing a smartphone camera’s megapixels. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know about the upcoming flagship series so far

The ISOCELL HP1 sensor, which Samsung introduced last year is said to support 200 megapixels. Its optical format is 1 / 1.22 inches, and its pixel size is 0.64 microns. The ISOCELL HP1 can take 8K videos at 30 frames-per-second (fps) with minimum loss in the field of view. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro models may feature a 48MP camera, A16 chip, satellite connectivity

“Samsung has been pioneering ultrafine pixel technologies that are taking high-resolution image sensors to the next level,” said Duckhyun Chang, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics. “With the ISOCELL HP1 that is breaking barriers and ISOCELL GN5 bringing ultrafast autofocus, Samsung will continue to lead the trend for next-generation mobile imaging technologies.”

The tech giant is reported to use Chameleon Cell pixel merging technology in Galaxy S23 Ultra. The technology will allow you to make brighter images while reducing the resolution to 50 or 12.5 MP. In the first case, the pixel size will be 1.28 microns, in the second – 2.65 microns. In addition, the sensor supports 8K video recording at 30 fps and 4K video at 120 fps.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max around September as usual.

In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Mark Gurman claimed that Apple is aiming to further differentiate its Pro and non-Pro iPhone models in the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup. The new 48-megapixel Wide camera will be exclusive to the iPhone Pro models, while the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models will retain a 12-megapixel Wide camera like the iPhone 13 lineup.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 11:17 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple kills off its last portable music player, iPod, after 20 years
News
Apple kills off its last portable music player, iPod, after 20 years
iQOO Neo 6 to launch soon in India

News

iQOO Neo 6 to launch soon in India

To take on iPhone 14 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP main camera

Mobiles

To take on iPhone 14 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP main camera

Intel introduces Alder Lake-HX Series processors

News

Intel introduces Alder Lake-HX Series processors

Netflix is likely roll out its ads supporting tier by the end of 2022

News

Netflix is likely roll out its ads supporting tier by the end of 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple kills off its last portable music player, iPod, after 20 years

iQOO Neo 6 to launch soon in India

To take on iPhone 14 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP main camera

Intel introduces Alder Lake-HX Series processors

Netflix is likely roll out its ads supporting tier by the end of 2022

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

BGR Talks with Muralikrishnan B

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

National Technology Day 2021: क्यों मनाया जाता है नेशनल टेक्नोलॉजी डे? जानें हर एक बात

स्कूटर और मोटरसाइकल खरीदना हुआ महंगा, TVS ने बढ़ा दिए गाड़ियों के दाम

Apple ने 21 साल बाद अपने इस खास प्रोडक्ट को कहा Good Bye, जान लें पूरी हिस्ट्री

Driving License New Rules: अब आसानी से बनेगा ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, सरकार ला रही नए नियम

Google I/O 2022: आज से हो रहा है शुरू, ऐसे देखें लाइवस्ट्रीम और जानें क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Features

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone
GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body

Reviews

GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body
How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn

Features

How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn
These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most, Watch this video to know more

Features

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most, Watch this video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999