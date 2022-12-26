Samsung is rumored to launch its S lineup for next year early in 2023. The Galaxy S23 lineup will comprise three phones, the vanilla S23, S23+, and the S23 Ultra. Now, ahead of any announcement, the promotional material for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23+ has surfaced on the web. It confirms the design and colors of the phones. Also Read - Samsung fixes Microsoft Intune issue on Galaxy S22, S21: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 promo images

The promotional material (via 91mobiles)of the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 confirms the design of both models, and as you'd expect, it is the same as the dummies that were recently leaked.

The S23+ and S23 Ultra have almost the same design as their predecessors but it’s slightly cleaner.

The camera design on the S23+ appears to be more pronounced having three camera sensors. The Ultra, on the other hand, seems to feature a quad-camera system. The S23+ will have a new Pink shade, whereas, the S23 Ultra will come in a new Signature Green shade. These are just among the other colors that the devices will launch in.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ specifications

Previously, both phones passed a few certification websites giving their key specs. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is said to come with a 6.6-inch display, whereas, the S23 Ultra will have a larger 6.8-inch panel. The Ultra will likely get a 2K resolution panel similar to the S22. Both will have 120Hz high refresh rate support.

Both phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. If Samsung decides to bring Exynos-powered models, we may also get Exynos 2300-powered units. The S23 Ultra’s main is said to be bumped up to 200MP. The S23+ will likely have a similar camera setup as the S22+.

Coming to the battery, the Galaxy S23+ will pack a 4,700mAh battery, whereas, the S23 Ultra will get a 5,000mAh cell.