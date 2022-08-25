Samsung recently launched the Galaxy foldable phones in the market. Now, the brand appears to be working on its upcoming flagship for next year, the Samsung Galaxy S23. A popular tipster now revealed some details about the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera design. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04 with 50MP cameras and up to 8GB of RAM debuts quietly

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera design tipped

The tipster Ice Universe has revealed that the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the exact same camera design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Unfortunately, there’s nothing else to learn about the smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A53 5G gets a price cut in India, now starts at Rs 31,499

100% confirmed that the Samsung S23 Ultra will maintain the exact same camera design as the S22 Ultra, I think this design is good and can continue to be used, it is simple and natural. pic.twitter.com/wzZZUEOcIi Also Read - Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphones on September 8: Check details — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 25, 2022

Previously, the same tipster revealed some of the internals of the smartphone. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It will be an octa-core chipset based on TSMC’s 4nm fabrication. The chipset will is expected to have 1 x Cortex-X3, 2 x Cortex-A720, 2 x Cortex A710, and 3 x Cortex-A510. It will be paired with Adreno 740 graphics processing unit.

Furthermore, the battery capacity of the device has been revealed. The upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to pack the same battery as the predecessor i.e. a 5,000mAh cell. The fast charging support on the phone is yet to be revealed, however, it could as well be the same as the S22 Ultra – 45W fast charging.

Apart from this, the cameras of the device were leaked sometime back. The flagship smartphone is expected to have upgraded optics. It is said to feature a 200MP primary lens instead of the 108MP as seen on the existing Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The 200MP camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be able to shoot 8K videos at up to 30fps. Other than this, we can expect other standard sets of flagship features on the device. Starting with the display, it will likely have a 120Hz display or better. The panel could be a punch-hole panel with thin bezels. Since it will be an S-series device, it could also have S-Pen support.