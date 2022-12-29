comscore Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra tipped to feature a brand new telephoto camera
News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra tipped to feature a brand new telephoto camera

Mobiles

Samsung may be planning the next flagship, Galaxy S23, but a new leak puts some light on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its camera specifications.

Samsung-Galaxy-S23-Series

South Korean tech giant Samsung will reportedly feature a new telephoto sensor in its upcoming smartphone Galaxy S24 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung fixes Microsoft Intune issue on Galaxy S22, S21: All you need to know

Tipster Ice Universe revealed the update on Twitter and also mentioned that the main camera could remain the same or have slight changes. Also Read - Samsung is tipped to launch Galaxy S23 series on Feb 1

“The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to replace the telephoto sensor and adopt a new solution. I think the main camera will remain the same or be slightly changed,” it tweeted. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 launch may be delayed next year

Meanwhile, the tech giant is also likely to use the Exynos chipset for its upcoming flagship Galaxy S23 series, which is expected to launch in 2023. According to GizmoChina, Samsung is apparently having internal conflicts about whether to use the in-house Exynos chip or Qualcomm’s next-gen SoC in the upcoming Galaxy flagships.

Samsung’s MX (Mobile eXperience) division is not very happy with the performance of the company’s Exynos chipset in the Galaxy S22 smartphones and ‘hopes’ the upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphones will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, revealed Ice Universe via Weibo.

On December 28, Samsung announced that it will showcase its new innovative projects developed through its C-Lab (creative lab) program at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

IANS

  • Published Date: December 29, 2022 12:56 PM IST
