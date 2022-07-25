comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) renders surface: See how it looks
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022 Renders And Specifications Surface Online
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) renders and specifications surface online

Mobiles

Samsung will soon refresh the Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) edition with a new 2022 model. The new model of the tablet will bring a Unisoc SoC and could retail for EUR 199 (Rs. 16,271).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022)

Samsung appears to be refreshing some of its old tablets with new ones. The South Korean giant recently did this with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and now it’s time for the Galaxy Tab A7. As per a new leak, Samsung is working on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) edition and some of its details including renders, specifications, and pricing are out. Also Read - Apple explains why iPhone covers are a waste of money

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) appears to feature the same design as the 2020 edition. The renders confirm that the phone will be marketed as the “Galaxy Tab A7 2022 Edition.” It is also confirmed that the tablet has a Gray color variant. Also Read - Upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Phones in India: From iQOO 9T to Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022 Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pricing leaked; Reveals 512GB variant

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) is said to come with a 10.4-inch display with a 1200 x 2000 pixels resolution. It will likely be an LCD panel featuring noticeable bezels. It will also have a 5-megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies and doing video calls. On the rear, it will have an 8-megapixel single camera.

One of the most notable differences the tablet will offer over the 2020 edition is the chipset. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Unisoc T618 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. For the unversed, the 2020 edition was launched with a Snapdragon 662 chipset.

It is expected to have a microSD card slot for additional storage. The tablet will pack a 7,040mAh battery. The tablet will boot on Android 11 OS out of the box and have Samsung’s OneUI on top of it.

 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) Price and Availability

Other than the specs, the possible pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) has been revealed. The tablet is tipped to cost EUR 199 (Rs. 16,271)  in European markets. The tablet’s release date is unknown as of now, also it is unclear if it will be made available in India as well.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 25, 2022 5:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 25, 2022 5:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

SonyLIV subscription plans: Price, benefits, validity
Apps
SonyLIV subscription plans: Price, benefits, validity
Top 5 new WhatsApp features likely to debut in 2022

Photo Gallery

Top 5 new WhatsApp features likely to debut in 2022

iPhone 13 at Rs 67,100 is good deal if you missed Amazon Prime Day sale

Deals

iPhone 13 at Rs 67,100 is good deal if you missed Amazon Prime Day sale

Best Airtel prepaid plans with SonyLIV subscription

Photo Gallery

Best Airtel prepaid plans with SonyLIV subscription

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price hiked by Rs 6,000, all models will now come with ESP, hill assist

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price hiked by Rs 6,000, all models will now come with ESP, hill assist

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 14 may launch on September 12 along with 3 new Apple watches and AirPods Pro 2

SonyLIV subscription plans: Price, benefits, validity

Top 5 new WhatsApp features likely to debut in 2022

Top features coming to WhatsApp in 2022

iPhone 13 at Rs 67,100 is good deal if you missed Amazon Prime Day sale

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000

Features

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000
Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review

Hands On

Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review
Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL

News

Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL
How To Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp, Check out the Tutorial Video

Features

How To Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp, Check out the Tutorial Video

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999