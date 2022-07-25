Samsung appears to be refreshing some of its old tablets with new ones. The South Korean giant recently did this with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and now it’s time for the Galaxy Tab A7. As per a new leak, Samsung is working on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) edition and some of its details including renders, specifications, and pricing are out. Also Read - Apple explains why iPhone covers are a waste of money

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) appears to feature the same design as the 2020 edition. The renders confirm that the phone will be marketed as the “Galaxy Tab A7 2022 Edition.” It is also confirmed that the tablet has a Gray color variant. Also Read - Upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Phones in India: From iQOO 9T to Galaxy Z Fold 4

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pricing leaked; Reveals 512GB variant

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) is said to come with a 10.4-inch display with a 1200 x 2000 pixels resolution. It will likely be an LCD panel featuring noticeable bezels. It will also have a 5-megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies and doing video calls. On the rear, it will have an 8-megapixel single camera.

One of the most notable differences the tablet will offer over the 2020 edition is the chipset. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Unisoc T618 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. For the unversed, the 2020 edition was launched with a Snapdragon 662 chipset.

It is expected to have a microSD card slot for additional storage. The tablet will pack a 7,040mAh battery. The tablet will boot on Android 11 OS out of the box and have Samsung’s OneUI on top of it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) Price and Availability

Other than the specs, the possible pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) has been revealed. The tablet is tipped to cost EUR 199 (Rs. 16,271) in European markets. The tablet’s release date is unknown as of now, also it is unclear if it will be made available in India as well.