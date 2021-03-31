Samsung has been on a roll this year. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has launched several new smartphones under the Galaxy S, Galaxy A, Galaxy M and Galaxy F in the last few months. The smartphone manufacturer is now reportedly working on a cheaper tablet dubbed the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE colour options, camera details leaked

To recollect, Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab A7 back in the month of September last year. A new report coming from popular leakster Evan Blass suggests that the Liter version of the Galaxy Tab A7 will launch sooner than expected.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: What we know

While the launch date is yet to be revealed, the leakster has revealed the renders and some of the key specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for the very first time.

Renders have revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T SoC paired with 3GB RAM. It has been further revealed that the upcoming Samsung tablet will be backed by a 5100mAh battery.

Contrary to a past leak, new renders suggest that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will come packed with an 8.4-inch screen. To recall, previous leaks suggested that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will feature an 8.7-inch display.

Renders further suggest that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will come include single camera on the front and back, resolutions are unknown for the time being.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has not revealed any specific launch details about the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Rumours, however, suggest that the upcoming Samsung tablet will go official in the global market as well as in India in June 2021.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G coming soon

Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up to launch yet another Galaxy S series smartphone in India dubbed the Galaxy S20 FE 5G edition with Snapdragon chipset. The smartphone was supposed to launch in the country on March 30 but unfortunately that didn’t happen. Rumours suggest that the 5G edition of the Galaxy S20 FE.