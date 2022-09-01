comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G tablet with rugged body launched
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will be available in parts of Europe, Asia, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East.

Samsung has launched a new Android tablet called the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro. The “Active” range of Samsung tablets has been slightly toned-down in specifications compared to the high-end Galaxy tablets. But the tradeoff includes additional features, for instance, ruggedness in the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro’s case. The tablet comes with MIL-STD-810H durability against extreme conditions. It is also IP68 rated for resistance against water immersion and dust.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will be available in several markets, including parts of Europe, Asia, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East. While the initial release will take place in select European markets, the version that will be available in North America will exclusively come with support for two SIM cards for some reason.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro price

Samsung has not revealed the price of the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro tablet as of now, but you can expect an announcement in September when the tablet hits the European market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro specifications

The new tablet from Samsung comes with a 10.1-inch 1920×1200 LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Powering it is an unspecified 6nm octa-core processor, which could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G according to the Google Play Console listing. It comes with two configurations of RAM and storage: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. If you want more storage, you can add a microSD card of up to 1TB. The tablet runs Android 12.0 with Samsung One UI customisation.

The Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro comes with support for 5G, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and a hybrid dual-SIM card slot only in North America. There is also a fingerprint sensor mounted on top of the Home key. The tablet comes with a 13-megapixel F1.9 camera on the back and an 8-megapixel front camera with an F2.0 aperture. Powering it is a 7600mAh battery but Samsung will not bundle the charger in some markets. North America, Latin America, and some European markets will get the charger in the box. The tablet can also be used without a battery by plugging the adapter into a power supply. The tablet also supports the S Pen stylus.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 1:21 PM IST
