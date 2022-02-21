comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 launched in India, starts at Rs 58,999
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 launched in India, starts at Rs 58,999

Mobiles

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series starts in India at 58,999 and it goes all the way up to Rs 1,22,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series global price

Samsung earlier this month launched the Galaxy S22 series smartphones in India. And now, just days later, the company has launched its next-generation tab, the Galaxy Tab S8 series in India. The Galaxy Tab S8 series consists of the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and the premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It was launched alongside the Galaxy S22 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event earlier this month. Also Read - Govt to extend deadline to submit application for making chips under PLI scheme

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series starts in India at 58,999 and it goes all the way up to Rs 1,22,999. The Galaxy Tab S8 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and WiFi connectivity costs Rs 58,999 in India. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and WiFi connectivity costs Rs 74,999 while the 5G variant of the device with similar storage space costs Rs 87,999. The Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will be available in India in Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold colour variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and WiFi connectivity costs Rs 1,08,999 while the 5G variant costs Rs 1,22,999 in India. It comes in a single Graphite colour variant. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series launched in India: Here’s how much it costs

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-booking in India between February 22 and March 10. During this time, Samsung is offering a bunch of pre-book offers for the interested buyers. Samsung said that the customers who pre-book the Galaxy Tab S8 series will get a Keyboard Cover worth up to Rs 22,999 free. Similarly, customers who pre-book the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be eligible to get a cashback of Rs 10,000 while the customers who pre-book the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will be eligible to get a cashback of Rs 8,000. Samsung is also offering a no-cost EMI option on purchase of the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a 14.6-inch WAXGA+ super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960×1848 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It runs the Android 12 OS.

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a 13MP auto focus camera and a 6MP ultra-wide angle camera at the back. On the front, it has a 12MP wide angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Coming to the battery, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sports a 11,200mAh battery with support for a 45W super fast charging technology. It is available only in Graphite colour variant. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 sports a 11-inch WQXGA display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, on the other hand, sports a 12.4-inch WQXGA display with a resolution of 2800×1752 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Both these tablets are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. They run the Android 12 OS.

On the camera front both the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus have 13MP of auto focus lens and a 6MP  ultra-wide angle lens at the back. On the front, these tablets have a single 12MP ultra-wide angle lens.

Lastly, the battery. The Galaxy Tab S8 sports a 8,000mAh battery while the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus sports a 10,090mAh battery. Both these tabs feature support for 45W super fast charging 2.0 technology.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 21, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo V23e with 44MP selfie camera, fast charging launched: Price in India, specs
Mobiles
Vivo V23e with 44MP selfie camera, fast charging launched: Price in India, specs
Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow

Oppo A76 with a 5,000 mAh battery, Snaodragon 680 SoC: Check details

Mobiles

Oppo A76 with a 5,000 mAh battery, Snaodragon 680 SoC: Check details

iQOO 9 series to Realme Narzo 50: Phones set to launch in India this week

Photo Gallery

iQOO 9 series to Realme Narzo 50: Phones set to launch in India this week

iQOO 9 series to Realme Narzo 50: Phones set to launch in India this week

Photo Gallery

iQOO 9 series to Realme Narzo 50: Phones set to launch in India this week

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 arrives in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 arrives in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to withdraw covid-19 PF advance fund via Umang app: Follow these simple steps

Vivo V23e with 44MP selfie camera, fast charging launched: Price in India, specs

Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 arrives in India

Oppo Find X5 Pro to launch on February 24, tipped to come with Dimensity 9000 chipset

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 arrives in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 arrives in India
Govt to extend deadline to submit application for making chips under PLI scheme

News

Govt to extend deadline to submit application for making chips under PLI scheme
Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11
Samsung Galaxy M23, Galaxy M33 might debut in India soon

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M23, Galaxy M33 might debut in India soon
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now

हिंदी समाचार

Donald Trump का सोशल मीडिया ऐप Truth Social हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

Tecno Spark 8C हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिल रहे दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series हुई भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Vivo V23e 5G भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire Max में चल रहा Top-Up इवेंट, डायमंड खरीदने पर मिलेगा पेट और स्किन

Latest Videos

OPPO RENO7 5G: TOP REASONS TO BUY THIS FEATURE-PACKED SMARTPHONE

Reviews

OPPO RENO7 5G: TOP REASONS TO BUY THIS FEATURE-PACKED SMARTPHONE
Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox

News

Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

How to withdraw covid-19 PF advance fund via Umang app: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to withdraw covid-19 PF advance fund via Umang app: Follow these simple steps
Vivo V23e with 44MP selfie camera, fast charging launched: Price in India, specs

Mobiles

Vivo V23e with 44MP selfie camera, fast charging launched: Price in India, specs
Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 arrives in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 arrives in India
Oppo Find X5 Pro to launch on February 24, tipped to come with Dimensity 9000 chipset

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 Pro to launch on February 24, tipped to come with Dimensity 9000 chipset

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers