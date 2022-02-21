Samsung earlier this month launched the Galaxy S22 series smartphones in India. And now, just days later, the company has launched its next-generation tab, the Galaxy Tab S8 series in India. The Galaxy Tab S8 series consists of the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and the premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It was launched alongside the Galaxy S22 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event earlier this month. Also Read - Govt to extend deadline to submit application for making chips under PLI scheme

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series starts in India at 58,999 and it goes all the way up to Rs 1,22,999. The Galaxy Tab S8 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and WiFi connectivity costs Rs 58,999 in India. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and WiFi connectivity costs Rs 74,999 while the 5G variant of the device with similar storage space costs Rs 87,999. The Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will be available in India in Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold colour variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and WiFi connectivity costs Rs 1,08,999 while the 5G variant costs Rs 1,22,999 in India. It comes in a single Graphite colour variant. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series launched in India: Here’s how much it costs

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-booking in India between February 22 and March 10. During this time, Samsung is offering a bunch of pre-book offers for the interested buyers. Samsung said that the customers who pre-book the Galaxy Tab S8 series will get a Keyboard Cover worth up to Rs 22,999 free. Similarly, customers who pre-book the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be eligible to get a cashback of Rs 10,000 while the customers who pre-book the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will be eligible to get a cashback of Rs 8,000. Samsung is also offering a no-cost EMI option on purchase of the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a 14.6-inch WAXGA+ super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960×1848 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It runs the Android 12 OS.

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a 13MP auto focus camera and a 6MP ultra-wide angle camera at the back. On the front, it has a 12MP wide angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Coming to the battery, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sports a 11,200mAh battery with support for a 45W super fast charging technology. It is available only in Graphite colour variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 sports a 11-inch WQXGA display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, on the other hand, sports a 12.4-inch WQXGA display with a resolution of 2800×1752 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Both these tablets are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. They run the Android 12 OS.

On the camera front both the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus have 13MP of auto focus lens and a 6MP ultra-wide angle lens at the back. On the front, these tablets have a single 12MP ultra-wide angle lens.

Lastly, the battery. The Galaxy Tab S8 sports a 8,000mAh battery while the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus sports a 10,090mAh battery. Both these tabs feature support for 45W super fast charging 2.0 technology.