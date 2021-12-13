comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs, colours leaked ahead of launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs, colours leaked ahead of launch: Check details inside
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs, colours leaked ahead of launch: Check details inside

Mobiles

In addition to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series, Samsung is also tipped to launch the Galaxy Tab A8 this month.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

OnLeaks/91Mobiles

Samsung is tipped to launch two new tablets – Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series and Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 – later this month. Ahead of the official launch, reports have detailed the top specifications of the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which is expected to include three models – the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Also Read - Did Samsung really pull the plug on its Galaxy Note series?

Tipster Snoopy Tech reports that the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8+ will feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The tipster also says that both the tablets will be available in both Wi-Fi and 5G variants and in Dark Grey and Silver colour variants. While the Galaxy Tab S8+ will feature an 11-inch display, the Galaxy Tab S8+ will come with a 12.4-inch display. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, on the other hand, will come with a 14.6-inch display. While the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the device will be available in both Wi-Fi and 5G variants, the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant of the device will be available only in 5G variant. Unlike its peers, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will only be available only in Dark Grey colour variant. Also Read - Samsung claims global chip shortage to continue until H2 2022

The tipster also gave us a glimpse of how the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 would look like. The image shared by the tipster shows that the S-series tablet will look quite similar to the Galaxy Tab S7 that was launched last year. It will have a metallic back along with a vertically-stacked dual real camera setup. On the front, it will have a small notch housing the selfie camera. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Note spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

In a separate tweet, the tipster gave us a glimpse of the upcoming Galaxy Tab A8, which is tipped to come in Grey and Silver colour variants. It will have bigger bezels than the Galaxy S8 and come with a single rear camera. Meanwhile, reports in the past have hinted towards the Galaxy Tab A8 to come with a 10.5-inch display with Unisoc Tiger T618 SoC and 7,040mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging technology.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 13, 2021 2:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately
News
Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately
For the first time, Facebook might start offering Live Chat support

Apps

For the first time, Facebook might start offering Live Chat support

Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Mobiles

Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know

Mobiles

Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately

Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know

Your Ola, Uber auto rides are going to get costlier from January 1

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Mobiles

Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price
Samsung says global chip shortage will continue in 2022

News

Samsung says global chip shortage will continue in 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Note spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Note spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Samsung might go for a big change in branding for Galaxy S22 Ultra

Mobiles

Samsung might go for a big change in branding for Galaxy S22 Ultra

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में इस सप्ताह मिल रहा फ्री में Room Card पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Tecno Spark 8T में मिलेगा 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी, 15 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Free Fire में फ्री मिल रही पैराशूट स्किन और Redskull figurine, जानिए पाने का तरीका

मोबाइल रिचार्ज के बाद क्या अब ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स की भी कीमत बढ़ जाएंगी?

Amazon Prime Membership के लिए कल से देने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे, आज ही ऐसे लें सदस्यता

Latest Videos

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series
Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately
News
Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately
Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Mobiles

Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price
Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know

Mobiles

Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know
Your Ola, Uber auto rides are going to get costlier from January 1

News

Your Ola, Uber auto rides are going to get costlier from January 1

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers