Samsung is tipped to launch two new tablets – Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series and Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 – later this month. Ahead of the official launch, reports have detailed the top specifications of the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which is expected to include three models – the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Tipster Snoopy Tech reports that the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8+ will feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The tipster also says that both the tablets will be available in both Wi-Fi and 5G variants and in Dark Grey and Silver colour variants. While the Galaxy Tab S8+ will feature an 11-inch display, the Galaxy Tab S8+ will come with a 12.4-inch display. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, on the other hand, will come with a 14.6-inch display. While the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the device will be available in both Wi-Fi and 5G variants, the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant of the device will be available only in 5G variant. Unlike its peers, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will only be available only in Dark Grey colour variant.

The tipster also gave us a glimpse of how the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 would look like. The image shared by the tipster shows that the S-series tablet will look quite similar to the Galaxy Tab S7 that was launched last year. It will have a metallic back along with a vertically-stacked dual real camera setup. On the front, it will have a small notch housing the selfie camera.

In a separate tweet, the tipster gave us a glimpse of the upcoming Galaxy Tab A8, which is tipped to come in Grey and Silver colour variants. It will have bigger bezels than the Galaxy S8 and come with a single rear camera. Meanwhile, reports in the past have hinted towards the Galaxy Tab A8 to come with a 10.5-inch display with Unisoc Tiger T618 SoC and 7,040mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging technology.