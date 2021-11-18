The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be the top-end variant of the company’s upcoming flagship Tab series. It is believed that three tabs will be introduced in this series, including Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8 +, and Galaxy Tab S8. In the latest report, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has been spotted on Geekbench. The three tablets have been reportedly codenamed Basquiat 3, Basquiat 2, and Basquiat 1, respectively. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4-inch and 10.5-inch tablets launched in India, prices start at Rs 37,800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet with model number SM-X906N has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing has indicated that this premium model will be equipped with a ‘Taro’ processor, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The earlier leaks suggested that an Exynos processor would power the S8 tab lineup. But the new Geekbench listing means that it would come with Snapdragon 898. The upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series tablet is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. Also Read - Image is everything for the Galaxy Tab S

The design renders of the vanilla Tab S8 have already been leaked earlier. The images reveal that the design will remain the same, while the Tab S8 will have better internals than its predecessor.

Price

If the old leaks are believed, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra Wi-Fi model will cost KRW 1,469,000 (approximately Rs 95,500). Its LTE variant may come for KRW 1,569,000 (approximately Rs 1.02 lakh) and the 5G variant may come for a price of KRW 1,669,000 (approximately Rs 1.08 lakh).

The Wi-Fi variant of the Galaxy Tab S8+ can be priced at KRW 1,149,000 (approximately Rs 74,700), its LTE variant will cost KRW 1,249,000 (approximately Rs 81,200) and the 5G model can cost KRW 1,349,000 (approximately Rs 87,700).

The Wi-Fi variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 can be priced at KRW 829,000 (approximately Rs 53,900), the LTE variant will cost KRW 929,000 (approximately Rs 60,400), and the 5G variant can be priced at KRW 1,029,000 (approximately Rs 66,900).

Specifications

The alleged Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might come with a dual rear camera setup, including a primary sensor of 13 megapixels and a secondary sensor of 5 megapixels. For video calling and selfies, it can have an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel ultrawide angle lens on the front. It could sport a 14.6-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The S8 tab can come in two configurations of 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 512GB. The S8 Ultra is said to pack a massive 12,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Its weight can be 650 grams.