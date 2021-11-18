comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898

Mobiles

Earlier leaks may not have revealed the processor details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, but the latest leaks have revealed that this Tab series will be equipped with the most powerful Snapdragon processor ever. The upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series tablet is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display.

samsung galaxy tab s8

Image source: pxfuel.com

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be the top-end variant of the company’s upcoming flagship Tab series. It is believed that three tabs will be introduced in this series, including Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8 +, and Galaxy Tab S8. In the latest report, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has been spotted on Geekbench. The three tablets have been reportedly codenamed Basquiat 3, Basquiat 2, and Basquiat 1, respectively. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4-inch and 10.5-inch tablets launched in India, prices start at Rs 37,800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet with model number SM-X906N has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing has indicated that this premium model will be equipped with a ‘Taro’ processor, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The earlier leaks suggested that an Exynos processor would power the S8 tab lineup. But the new Geekbench listing means that it would come with Snapdragon 898. The upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series tablet is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. Also Read - Image is everything for the Galaxy Tab S

The design renders of the vanilla Tab S8 have already been leaked earlier. The images reveal that the design will remain the same, while the Tab S8 will have better internals than its predecessor.

Image source: Pxfuel.com

Price

If the old leaks are believed, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra Wi-Fi model will cost KRW 1,469,000 (approximately Rs 95,500). Its LTE variant may come for KRW 1,569,000 (approximately Rs 1.02 lakh) and the 5G variant may come for a price of KRW 1,669,000 (approximately Rs 1.08 lakh).

The Wi-Fi variant of the Galaxy Tab S8+ can be priced at KRW 1,149,000 (approximately Rs 74,700), its LTE variant will cost KRW 1,249,000 (approximately Rs 81,200) and the 5G model can cost KRW 1,349,000 (approximately Rs 87,700).

The Wi-Fi variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 can be priced at KRW 829,000 (approximately Rs 53,900), the LTE variant will cost KRW 929,000 (approximately Rs 60,400), and the 5G variant can be priced at KRW 1,029,000 (approximately Rs 66,900).

Specifications

The alleged Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might come with a dual rear camera setup, including a primary sensor of 13 megapixels and a secondary sensor of 5 megapixels. For video calling and selfies, it can have an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel ultrawide angle lens on the front. It could sport a 14.6-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The S8 tab can come in two configurations of 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 512GB. The S8 Ultra is said to pack a massive 12,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Its weight can be 650 grams.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 18, 2021 10:18 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 18, 2021 10:26 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4

33400

Android OS, v4.4.2 (KitKat)
Quad-core 1.9 GHz Cortex-A15 & quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7
8 MP, 3264 x 2448 pixels, autofocus, LED flash

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch
thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android

Editor's Pick

Google Career Certificates launched in India
News
Google Career Certificates launched in India
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs

Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch

Trending

Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch

Repairing Apple iPhones may no longer be an expensive affair

Mobiles

Repairing Apple iPhones may no longer be an expensive affair

Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect

News

Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Career Certificates launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs

Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch

Repairing Apple iPhones may no longer be an expensive affair

Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Got a gift card that is collecting dust? Here's how you can turn it into gold

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4-inch and 10.5-inch tablets launched in India, prices start at Rs 37,800

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4-inch and 10.5-inch tablets launched in India, prices start at Rs 37,800
Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5-inch and 8.4-inch tablets to launch in India on July 1

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5-inch and 8.4-inch tablets to launch in India on July 1
Image is everything for the Galaxy Tab S

News

Image is everything for the Galaxy Tab S
Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4 vs Apple iPad mini with Retina Display

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4 vs Apple iPad mini with Retina Display

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में रिलीज से पहले मिलेंगे लेटेस्ट फीचर्स, ऐसे कर सकते हैं ट्राई

BGMI 1.7 Update के साथ गेम में जुड़ेंगे ये नए धांसू फीचर्स, जानें क्या होगा खास

Vivo Y54s हुआ लॉन्च, 5G सपोर्ट के साथ कम कीमत में मिलती है 5000mAh बैटरी

Google for India 2021 Event कब होगा शुरू? जानें कहां लाइव देख पाएंगे इवेंट

Free Fire में फ्री मिल रहा Booyah Slasher और स्पेशल ग्रेनेड स्किन, करना होगा छोटा सा काम

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Google Career Certificates launched in India
News
Google Career Certificates launched in India
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs
Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch

Trending

Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch
Repairing Apple iPhones may no longer be an expensive affair

Mobiles

Repairing Apple iPhones may no longer be an expensive affair
Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect

News

Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers