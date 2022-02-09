comscore Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Event time, livesteam link, top announcements expected
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 today: When to watch, what to expect

At the Unpacked event 2022, the South smartphone manufacturer will announce a range of new products including the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy S8 Tab series.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event is set for today. The launch event will be hosted virtually as well as in the metaverse. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer recently announce to host its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year in the metaverse, of course, to look relevant in the world out there. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Best tech gifts for men if budget is no bar

The metaverse event

Samsung said, to watch the Unpacked event in the metaverse, viewers will need to head over to “Samsung 837X”. The Samsung 837X is a virtual space in Decentraland, which allows viewers to be able to watch the Unpacked event in 2D. It also allows viewers to explore the flagship New York City experience center, collect NFTs and go on quests. Also Read - Samsung to launch Galaxy S22 series in the metaverse just to be relevant

How to watch the event virtually

Viewers can watch the virtual event on Samsung’s official Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Reddit, website, Amazon Live, TikTok, and Twitch. Also Read - Valentine's Day: 5 gifting ideas for him under Rs 5,000

When to watch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event is set for February 10, 10:00am EST, is around 8:30PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 9.

Galaxy Unpacked livestream link

You can follow BGR.in to get more details straight from the event.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch (expectations)

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed many details about the upcoming products yet. As per rumours and leaks, the smartphone manufacturer will announce a range of new products including the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy S8 Tab series.

Rumours suggest that Samsung will announce three models under the S22 series – the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Ultra, Samsung hinted, will bring the goodness of the Note.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Representation image

The Galaxy S22 is expected to bring powerful specifications when compared to the predecessor S21. Interestingly, rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India will come packed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor instead of Exynos 2200 SoC. The company usually launches Exynos model in India and Europe but looks like the company has different plans for this year.

Samsung is also expected to focus a lot on the camera department. The upcoming flagship devices are expected to bring improvements to low-light camera performance, especially when shooting videos.

As far as rumours are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will come with a minimum of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with starting price of €849 (roughly translates to around Rs 72,400) and €1049 (around Rs 89,500), respectively.

What about the Ultra?

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to bring features from the Note series. The Ultra will come packed with S Pen support, sharp corners, a large rectangular camera module, and more. This model will be priced slightly higher than the S22 and S22 Plus. Samsung will announce specific pricing details at the Unpacked event tonight.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 launch, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 launch in india, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price in india, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 geekbench listing, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 geekbench, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 ultra features, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 ultra price, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 ultra features, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 ultra specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 plus features, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 plus features

OnLeaks/91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series launch (expectations)

The smartphone manufacturer is also expected to launch two new tablets – the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The vanilla model is tipped to come packed with a bigger 11-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB internal storage, an 8,000mAh battery and a 120Hz LCD display.

The Ultra version, on the other hand, is expected to bring features such as a 14.6inch AMOLED display, a screen notch, up to 16GB RAM, and more. With the Galaxy Tab 8 Ultra, the company is likely to take on the likes of iPad Pro.

  Published Date: February 9, 2022 9:48 AM IST

