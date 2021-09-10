Samsung Galaxy Wide5 launched; likely to debut as Galaxy F42 5G in India

Samsung in partnership with SK Telecom has launched its Galaxy Wide5 smartphone in South Korea. Key features of the device include 5G compatibility, a 6.6-inch full HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G design, key specs leaked online, India launch imminent

Samsung Galaxy Wide5 has a similar model number to the rumoured Galaxy F42 5G, which has a model number SM-E426B-DS. Samsung is rumoured to soon launch the Galaxy F42 5G smartphone in India, and it is being said that it would be a rebadged version of the Galaxy Wide5.

Samsung Galaxy Wide5: Price

Samsung Galaxy Wide5 is priced at Korean Won 4,49,900 (approximately Rs 28,280) for the sole 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available in black, white, and blue colourways via online and offline stores of SK Telecom.

Samsung Galaxy Wide5: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Wide5 sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

For security, the device features a capacitive fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button. It also comes with the Face Unlock feature, which uses the front camera to recognise faces.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 5-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it sports an 8-megapixel sensor to take selfies.