Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 rugged phone with Exynos 850, Android 11 launched

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5, the new rugged smartphone with a 16MP camera, IP68 water and dust resistance launched in Europe at GBP 330 (around Rs 33,500).

Samsung has expanded its rugged smartphone portfolio with the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy XCover 5. The new rugged smartphone will be available for purchase in select regions later this month.

Speaking of the design, Samsung notes that the Galaxy XCover 5 has been engineered “for the field and factory” to meet the needs of an increasingly mobile workforce. Though it is designed to withstand tough work environments, the new Samsung rugged smartphone is touted to be easy to carry around. To note, Galaxy XCover 5 comes with military-grade MIL-STD810H certification. The phone comes with enhanced shock absorption that enables withstanding drops of up to 1.5 meters.

“The Galaxy XCover 5 is a device that addresses the challenges employers in the field often face, from ensuring the protection of sensitive material to durable use in any environment. Whether on the factory floor or in extreme heat, rain or snow in outdoor conditions – it can keep up with the demands of the job, while improving productivity and increasing collaboration to make day-to-day work easier and more efficient,” Mark Notton, Senior Director of Mobile Product Portfolio, Samsung Electronics Europe said in a press statement.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 rugged phone- Specifications, features

Specs-wise, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 features a 5.3-inch HD+ TFT display. Powering the phone is an octa-core Exynos 850 processor which is clocked at 2.0GHz and paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 11 right out of the box. It has a backup of 3,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging via the USB port and POCO pins.

On the optics front, the Galaxy XCover 5 sports a single 16-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. It comes with Samsung Knox as well which allows enterprise-grade scanning. Other features include- XCover Key (a customised feature that offers single-touch access to the most frequently used app), integration of walkie-talkie function in Microsoft Teams, and IP68 rated water and dust resistance. Samsung claims that the rugged phone’s touch screen will support touch sensitivity even while wearing gloves. As for sensors onboard, the phone includes Geomagnetic, Light, Gyroscope, and Proximity Sensor. It supports NFC as well.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5: Price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 has been launched at GBP 330 (around Rs 33,500) in Europe for the sole 4G RAM variant. The smartphone will be released to select markets in Asia, Europe, and Latin America with a wider rollout scheduled for a later date.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2021 11:57 AM IST

