comscore Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro with 120Hz display, rugged build launched
News

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro with 120Hz display, rugged build launched: All you need to know

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor which coupled with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB.

Galaxy XCover 6 pro

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro with 120Hz display, rugged build launched

South Korea based tech giant Samsung has unveiled its latest rugged smartphone dubbed Galaxy XCover6 Pro. The Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro supports 5G connectivity and features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone has a swappable battery, MIL-810H certification, and a programmable push-to-talk button

Samsung has not revealed the price of the XCover6 Pro but it is expected to be priced around €600 (~$626). The Galaxy XCover6 Pro will be available starting July 2022 in select markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with availability expanding to other regions at a later date.

“The expansion of mobile technology in the workplace means business is no longer confined to an office, and companies must evolve to keep up with this ever-changing landscape,” said KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “We created the Galaxy XCover Pro series to give companies a mobile device strong enough to withstand the rigors of business on the frontline. We’re excited to extend this commitment further with the introduction of the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, a device that pairs uncompromised durability with seamless connectivity to unlock success for businesses of all shapes and sizes.”

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro Specifications

The Galaxy XCover6 Pro features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz display refresh rate, increased touch sensitivity, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor which coupled with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB.

In terms of optics, the smartphone includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor at the back and a 13MP selfie shooter. The device runs on Android 12-based OneUI. The smartphone is backed by 4,050mAh battery which supports up to 15W charging.

For connectivity, the device includes dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, and GPS. The device is IP68 rated along with MIL-810H industrial standard certification.

  • Published Date: June 30, 2022 8:11 PM IST

