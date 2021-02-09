Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, Fold 3 latest leak reveals all storage options

The Samsung Unpacked event on January 14 revealed the new Galaxy S21 lineup of smartphones but didn’t reveal any successor to the Galaxy Z Flip. Even after a month since the announcement, there’s no word on whether Samsung plans to come up with a Galaxy Z Flip 2 or a Galaxy Z Fold 3 anytime soon. Well, leaks do confirm two new folding smartphones under works and it seems Samsung isn’t going all out with its storage options. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review: Pretty outside, smart inside

The recent leaks come courtesy of SamMobile, a rather reliable source for all the leaks related to Samsung products. Samsung is working on successors to the Galaxy Z Flip from last February and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from August 2020. The actual name hasn't been confirmed yet but we do have the model names. The leak also reveals the storage options both these folding smartphones will come with.

Galaxy Z Flip 2, Fold 3 basic specifications leaked

The successor to the Galaxy Z Flip, expected to be called the Galaxy Z Flip 2, will come in two storage variants. The base variant will come with 128GB of onboard storage while the top-end variant is expected to come with 256GB of onboard storage. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to come with a single 256GB storage variant. There's no hint or information on the 512GB variant of either model yet.

Having 256GB storage on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might not be news but the presence of a 128GB variant on the Galaxy Z Flip 2 could hint at Samsung aiming for lower prices this year. The aging Galaxy Z Flip in India is only sold in the 256GB variant at a price of Rs 84,999 now but was launched at a higher price of Rs 1,10,000 last year. A 128GB variant for this year’s model could help Samsung bring down the prices of its Galaxy Z series possibly on the same level as the current price of the Galaxy Z Flip.

The leak also reveals that Samsung will launch both these phones with One UI 3.5 interface based on the latest Android 11. Given that Samsung is currently shipping the Galaxy S21 series with One UI 3.1, these folding phones might bring lots of new features as well as additions to the current version of One UI.

Expected prices

Samsung has been religiously dropping the prices of its folding phones ever since the first-generation Galaxy Fold launched. Hence, we could expect Samsung to make its Galaxy Z series more accessible to the masses with the Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Rumors of a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold model are also doing rounds of the internet, which could also bring down prices of Samsung’s folding phone series.